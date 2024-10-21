Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard coming to Xbox?

In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, it's up to you and your companions to save Thedas from destruction by the hands of elven deities.

Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Xbox? Yes, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will release on Xbox — as well as other platforms — when it launches on October 31, 2024. Specifically, the game will be playable on Xbox Series X|S as well as PS5 and Windows PC through a variety of services. Like most new AAA titles nowadays, it's skipping the previous Xbox One and PS4 console generation.

The new Dragon Age comes to Xbox at launch

From physics-driven action titles like Dragon's Dogma 2 to Atlus' Persona-like Metaphor: ReFantazio and everything between, 2024 has been a great year for players who love roleplaying adventures. What could be another of the year's best RPGs, though, is still on the way — and it's not far off. The game I'm referring to, of course, is Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which is slated to drop in just a few short weeks on October 31, 2024.

That Halloween release date officially makes it the spookiest game launch of the year, but it's also one of the most highly anticipated. After all, it's a direct follow-up to the award-winning 2014 RPG Dragon Age: Inquisition that's been a decade in the making, and BioWare's Dragon Age franchise itself is one of Electronic Arts' biggest properties. As a result, it's not surprising that tons of gamers are hyped to jump into the single player fantasy adventure, and it's also not surprising that many of those fans are hopeful the game will come out on Xbox consoles.

If you're one of them, I've got good news for you: Dragon Age: The Veilguard is officially launching on Xbox Series X|S systems when it comes out on October 31, and is available to preorder now for $69.99 (check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard preorder guide for more info). Note that while the game won't be on Xbox Game Pass, it is expected to eventually be playable through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate since it will likely come to the regular tier of EA Play in the future — a service that Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to. Another thing to keep in mind is that the game will not be playable on last-gen consoles like the Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X.

Other Dragon Age: The Veilguard platforms

Like previous Dragon Age titles, The Veilguard will allow you to be a Warrior, Mage, or Rogue, with each class featuring a variety of unique subclasses called specializations. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Xbox players will be happy to know that you'll be able to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Microsoft's consoles, but where else will you be able to embark on your adventure to save Thedas? At launch, the game will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC in addition to Xbox Series X|S, with the PC version purchasable on a couple different storefronts. Namely, you can get it on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Electronic Arts' EA app launcher.

BioWare's new RPG is also launching on NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, with "free" copies offered to new and existing members that buy six months of GeForce NOW Ultimate for $99.99. This is a great way to get The Veilguard without spending money on it directly if you like playing games via streaming services, though NVIDIA is taking this offer off the table after October 30. If you like the sound of it, take advantage of it while you can. Another service that'll give you day one access is the Xbox Game Pass-like $16.99/month EA Play Pro that's exclusive to PC.

If the GeForce NOW or EA Play Pro routes aren't for you, you'll have to pay $59.99 for the fantasy epic on Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the EA app — a full $10 less expensive than what it costs on Xbox and PlayStation. Along with two different options for using subscriptions, that lower MSRP makes the PC edition of Dragon Age: The Veilguard the best one to get if you've got a rig that meets its PC system requirements (or a strong and stable enough internet connection to enjoy GeForce NOW streams smoothly).