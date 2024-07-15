Is Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess a digital-only game? Yes, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is digital only, meaning it's not getting a physical release — at least not at launch. However, there's no reason to think it couldn't get one at some point in the future, especially with distributors like Limited Run Games working with publishers to create them for various other games in recent years.

Developer and publisher Capcom is about to drop one of 2024's most exciting new games — and no, it's not a new Monster Hunter or Resident Evil. As I write this, the launch of its new IP Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is just a few short days away, and excitement for it is higher than it's ever been. The game's gorgeously vibrant art direction, interesting blend of action and strategy gameplay, and story that's inspired heavily by Japanese mythology makes it look like one of the best Xbox games of the summer (read our review), and it's coming to a wide variety of platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4.

Without a doubt, Kunitsu-Gami is a highly anticipated release, and that makes the fact there's not a physical release for it all the more disappointing for collectors. Microsoft confirmed this in an Xbox Wire blog post in early June, writing that "Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be available only in digital format" at its July 18 launch. In other words, if you want to play the game, you'll need to buy and download it from the Xbox store, the Microsoft Store, the PlayStation store, or Valve's PC gaming platform Steam (it's also coming to Xbox Game Pass).

Given that Kunitsu-Gami is a $49.99 game from Capcom — a publisher that often releases physical editions of its games — this will likely come as a surprise to some fans. However, with physical media becoming less and less popular with customers over time, digital-only releases like this one have become increasingly common.

Could a physical release come in the future?

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess features an incredibly vivid and colorful art style that's almost painterly. (Image credit: Windows Central)

So, Kunitsu-Gami is indeed not getting a physical release. But could one come in the future? I wouldn't exactly say it's likely just yet — that happening is likely dependent on the game's sales performance both at and in the weeks and months after launch, which is still a few days away — but it's certainly possible, especially when there are distributors like Limited Run Games around.

Limited Run Games is a company that works with developers and publishers to create and distribute physical copies of games that were previously only available in a digital format, such as Alan Wake 2 and the Layers of Fear remake. You may remember Limited Run as the team still making a physical edition of Hi-Fi Rush despite Microsoft's closure of Tango Gameworks earlier this year.

If there's a strong enough demand for a physical Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess release, I wouldn't be surprised to see Capcom work with Limited Run Games to eventually sell disc copies of the game. Capcom could also distribute physical copies itself, of course; ultimately, only time will tell, but there's reason to be hopeful if you want a physical edition to add to your game collection.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is almost here, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4 for $49.99 when it releases on July 18. You'll also be able to play it on Xbox Game Pass.

