Is Star Wars Outlaws coming to Steam?

Is Star Wars Outlaws on Steam? When Star Wars Outlaws launches on August 30, it will not be available on Steam. However, there's a solid chance it could come to Valve's PC gaming platform eventually, as many recent Ubisoft titles have several months after releasing on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store.

Star Wars Outlaws is not on Steam at launch

Kijimi, a city that appeared in The Rise of Skywalker, is one of the locations you'll be able to explore in Star Wars Outlaws. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

2024 is jam-packed with plenty of big game releases, but one that's poised to be even larger than most is Star Wars Outlaws. The open world adventure puts players in the shoes of a scoundrel named Kay Vess as she — alongside her trusty furry friend companion, Nix — navigates the galaxy's criminal underworld in the shadow of the fearsome Galactic Empire. First revealed to gamers in the summer of 2023, it's now just one month away from its scheduled August 30 release date, and it's got the potential to be one of 2024's top games (check out our Star Wars Outlaws FAQ for more details).

Since the game is officially coming to Windows PC (as well as Xbox Series X|S and PS5), it's no surprise that many players want to know if they'll be able to dive into Kay Vess' adventure on Steam. After all, Valve's PC gaming platform is the largest in the world, with over 132 million monthly active users reported. Steam's 20+ year lifespan, along with its abundance of popular community features and frequent deals, has made it the preferred storefront for most PC gamers.

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month pre-paid cards are just $29.89 at CDKeys, giving you three months for the price of two before the price increase to $19.99 a month

Unfortunately, hopeful users of the platform will be disappointed to learn that Star Wars Outlaws won't be on Steam at launch. Like most recent games developed and published by Ubisoft, it will instead release on both Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store on day one. You'll also have the option of playing it through Ubisoft+ — an Xbox Game Pass-like service that gives you access to day one Ubisoft games on both Xbox and PC with a Premium subscription (you'll get three days of early access, by the way, since Ubisoft+ lets you play the Ultimate Edition).

Will Star Wars Outlaws come to Steam?

2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of Ubisoft's recent games that came to Steam long after its initial release. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws may not be on Steam at launch, but could it come to Valve's storefront in the future? Ultimately, there's no way to know for sure, but I'd say the chances of that happening are actually quite high given how Ubisoft has handled many of its recent game releases. While it's very rare to see a Ubisoft game release on Steam right away, many of its titles eventually come to the platform at a later date.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, for instance, first came out in 2020, but ultimately released on Steam in 2022. The Crew Motorfest, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Skull and Bones are some other noteworthy examples, with the latter two games actually launching on Steam this August after coming out earlier in 2024.

With that said, it may be a long time before Star Wars Outlaws comes to Steam (if it does). It took two years for Assassin's Creed Valhalla to make its way to the storefront, and 2023's Assassin's Creed Mirage hasn't even been announced for it at the time of writing. This makes me think Ubisoft wants to leverage its biggest properties to drive growth for its Ubisoft Connect userbase and its Ubisoft+ subscription, and at the end of the day, it doesn't really get much bigger than Star Wars.

That is just speculation, though, and for all we know, Star Wars Outlaws could launch on Steam in as little as six months (I can see this happening if the game's initial sales performance on PC is weaker than expected). Only time will tell, but for now, I wouldn't bank on the open world RPG releasing on Valve's storefront any time soon.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Star Wars Outlaws is slated to drop on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Ubisoft Connect), and PS5 on August 30, 2024, and looks to be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year. If you're on Xbox or PC, you also have the option of accessing it through Ubisoft+ Premium.