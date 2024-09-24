It took 18 months to create this esports-caliber Alienware headset, co-designed by gaming pros

What you need to know

Alienware announced its new Pro Headset designed for enthusiast and competitive PC gamers.

It features 50mm graphene-coated drivers, active noise cancelling, mic noise cancelling, and up to 75 hours of battery life.

The Alienware Pro Headset slides into the existing lineup that includes the Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard and Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse.

The Pro Headset is expected to launch in North America in October 2024 starting at about $230.

Alienware has been around for nearly three decades, delivering pre-built gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors, but only this year does it seem to be hitting its stride when it comes to accessories.

I'm talking about the Alienware Pro lineup, which debuted in 2024 with the Wireless Gaming Keyboard and Wireless Gaming Mouse. The trifecta of necessary accessories wouldn't be complete without a gaming headset, and that's where Alienware has now landed.

The Alienware Pro Headset slides into the lineup with the same development collaboration with more than 100 esports pros, as well as direct input from Team Liquid. Audio quality is at the forefront of the advertised features, with battery life and comfort close behind.

It's not expected to launch in North America until October 2024 at around $230, but we have plenty of details on this headset compatible with PCs and consoles following the official announcement.

Alienware's aiming for the enthusiast and competitive market with its Pro Headset

The Alienware Pro Headset was designed in collaboration with Team Liquid and more than 100 esports pros. (Image credit: Dell)

The Alienware Pro Headset's price puts it into the realm of enthusiasts and competitive gamers, which means it'd better deliver quality features. Judging by the specs available so far, things are looking good.

High-end audio quality — including directional and spatial sound — is required for serious gamers, and Alienware promises to deliver with 50mm graphene-coated drivers. But why use graphene?

According to Alienware, it's "incredibly responsive which creates a natural, accurate, and clear sound with lots of depth," and it's "also less prone to distortion, especially at higher frequencies, when compared to other gaming headsets that are made with titanium, plastic, or other materials."

The Pro Headset has both active noise canceling (ANC) and passive noise canceling (PNC) abilities, with a transparency mode for when you're out in public and don't want to be completely cut off from the world around you. Adding to the sound quality, among other configurable settings, is Dolby Atmos integration through the Alienware Command Center app.

Image 1 of 2 A look at the Alienware Pro Headset's built-in controls (Image credit: Dell) The Alienware Pro Headset in a white finish looks quite sharp (Image credit: Dell)

A detachable arm features two microphones, and AI enhancements help cut out everything but your voice. I've played with and have been that person (Sorry!) making unnecessary noise over comms, and this feature aims to eliminate it.

The soft design, available in a white or black finish, features over-ear cups with memory foam and a leatherette covering. Controls are built into the earcups, including a toggle for connectivity. The Pro Headset works with USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, or a 2.4GHz dongle; you'll get the best battery life at up to 75 hours with ANC off and Bluetooth on. Besides charging the battery, a USB-C connection can deliver high-res certified audio for more detail.

Alienware can't spoil its positive Pro-series reputation

Both the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse and Keyboard received Windows Central Best Awards. (Image credit: Dell)

Windows Central's Zachary Boddy reviewed the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse and the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard earlier this year, handing both a Best Award after an extensive testing period.

While Alienware's gaming monitors are some of the best around — not to mention Alienware has some of our favorite gaming laptops — I never really considered it to be the go-to brand for peripherals.

That definitely changed after Boddy's glowing reviews, in which they stated, "Alienware is starting to get REALLY good at this." Clearly, Alienware is targeting the enthusiast and competitive PC gaming market with the keyboard and mouse, and it's no different with the new Pro Headset.

A gaming headset has to walk a careful line between comfort and durability, and only testing the Pro Headset first-hand will determine if Alienware has succeeded. I've broken a couple of headsets long before they were due to be retired, and I don't consider myself very hard on my gear. If the audio quality and comfort are as good as Alienware is claiming — with the durability to last for years — Alienware's Pro lineup might be the new place to turn for the best gaming accessories.

The new Alienware Pro Headset isn't launching until October, but you can get a head start with the Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse and Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard available now.

