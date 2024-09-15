I've found 2 crazy storage deals for your Xbox — just in time to make room for Starfield Shattered Space

Starfield Shattered Space is only a couple of weeks away, and the system requirements indicate you're going to need around 125GB of space to fit the planet Va'ruun'kai, which has 50 new locations. If you've yet to purchase any extra storage for your Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, now couldn't be a better time as Best Buy have two fantastic deals on storage options, one of them bang on theme! First up we have the WD_Black C50 1TB expansion card for $129.99 (which if you want there are only a few hours left on this price) and the Seagate Starfield Special Edition 2TB Game Drive for $79.99. Now these two options vary quite a bit in what they offer so read carefully before making your choice!

Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive for Xbox — 2TB | was $109.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy The beautiful Starfield special edition controllers and headsets were a hit on launch, as were the Starfield console wraps, but what a lot of people missed were the matching game drives. If you are a fan of the Xbox and Bethesda space adventure and want more space for your games, this RGB-lit game drive will complete your collection.

WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox — 1TB | was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon The WC_BLACK C50 is my go-to recommendation for a Xbox Series X|S expansion card. It's fast, stylish, and often more affordable than the Seagate alternative. (Especially with this deal). You simply plug this into the rear of your console and it will store AND run your games no fuss.

Which should I choose? WD_BLACK C50 or Seagate HDD?

There are two clear differences between these two storage options before we even get into size, and that's how they will run your games. Despite the Starfield Special Edition HDD having the Starfield Constellation logo emblazoned upon it, you can't actually use it to play Starfield. What you'll need to do is move your other games to it to make room for Starfield and Starfield: Shattered Space. Now that being said, it's a great looking drive and you're getting 2TB for $79.99 which is incredible value for money. Think of all the room you'll have for screenshots huh? But seriously, I used a Seagate drive for a couple of years and it's a perfectly fine way to store games as the transfer speeds to move them across from the HDD to your console and back again are super fast. It's just clicking a few extra buttons.



The WD_Black, while you are getting only 1TB for your money, is the more convenient option of the two, and will allow you to play Xbox Series X|S optimized games directly from it. You plug it in and forget it exists other than seeing the storage room go up on your console. I'd always been very stubborn about submitting to buying the Seagate Expansion cards launch based on the crazy price. However, since the WD_Black range came into competition, I gave in and grabbed one last year and haven't looked back. No more deleting stuff off my Xbox Series S to make room! In the words of the great Todd Howard, "it just works."

The choice between the two comes down to your personal preference; I'd say if you are a huge fan of Starfield and have the other accessories, then this HDD is perfect to complete the set. This device connects externally to your console to give you more space for your gaming files. It's an ideal device for anyone wanting to play older Xbox games or archive modern games on the Series X or Series S.