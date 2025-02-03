Can I play Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on ASUS ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and other gaming handhelds?

I didn't have to change any game settings for KCD2 to play well on my handhelds, but I did have to change system settings.

Can I play Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on gaming handhelds? Kingdom Come: Deliverance II offers controller support and is playable on gaming handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and Steam Deck. However, the experience is different depending on which device you have. You'll need to adjust system settings and might need to adjust game settings to get the best playing experience.

Best settings to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on gaming handhelds

You might want to change resolution, VRAM, TDP, and AFMF settings on your handheld, if possible. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II looks absolutely gorgeous on ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. I didn't notice any screen tearing, but there was a bit of choppiness on Legion Go. The game runs very well on default settings for either device, however, you might want to make some tweaks depending on your preferences.

Meanwhile, the game also looks visually appealing on Steam Deck as long as settings are properly set. Regardless of which handheld you're using, I highly recommend putting game text and subtitles larger than their default; otherwise, they can be hard to read.

As is usually the case, there's no need to put resolution higher than 1920 x 1080 when gaming, especially on handhelds.

KCD2 can hit above an average 30 FPS on ROG Ally X if AFMF 2 is enabled properly. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

ASUS ROG Ally and Ally X: In my time playing on ROG Ally X in 25W Turbo Mode with VRAM at 8G (see our ROG Ally VRAM guide), I saw an average of 23-30 FPS (frames per second). You might want to set it to 6G, to save some power, though. Of course, you can get 30W TDP out of ROG Ally when it is plugged in, so you might want to take advantage of that, whether that means playing in handheld mode or docked to a TV with a docking station.

I also suggest playing with AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 (AFMF2) enabled, and this basically doubled frame rates to an average of 46-60 FPS on my Ally X (see our AFMF2 ROG Ally guide). Note that, If you do take advantage of AFMF on ROG Ally, make sure VSync is turned off or it can mess with the frame generation technology. Needless to say, motion clarity was very good on ASUS's handheld and it should be good on the original ROG Ally as well.

Lenovo Legion Go: As for Legion Go, the game runs decently but not quite as well as on ROG Ally due to the lack of VRR (variable refresh rate) on Lenovo's handheld. To get the best experience, I played at Max TDP Performance Mode and went into the BIOS and increased VRAM to 8G, but you could do 6G to reduce power usage.

In case you don't know how, you can adjust VRAM by turning off the Legion Go > pressing Up Volume + Power > BIOS Setup > More Settings > Configuration. Next, scroll down to UMA Frame Buffer Size and change the dropdown to 8G. With the system setup this way, I was able to get an average of 25-27 FPS on Legion Go. It's not quite up to the 30 FPS standard of consoles, but it's not terrible either. That said, some more busy sequences might see FPS drop dramatically at times.

For those wondering, AFMF does not work with Legion Go, because Lenovo's handheld doesn't support native landscape. This is something that is getting corrected with the upcoming Legion Go 2.

Image 1 of 2 Don't bother putting your resolution higher than 1920 x 1080p on ROG Ally and Legion Go. (Image credit: Windows Central) You'll get access to more options in the Advanced Graphics Settings menu. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Steam Deck: On the official Steam Page, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Steam Deck compatibility is listed as "Unknown." I can clarify that the game does run on Valve's handheld, when the right settings are in place. What's more, the game looks fantastic and controls are intuitive. I was able to play with minimal choppiness and the game tended to do an average of 34-36 FPS, although this can dip in heavily NPC populated areas.

Best ROG Ally and Legion Go settings

The game is a bit choppier on Legion Go than on ROG Ally. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I've listed preferred Kingdom Come: Deliverance II graphics settings for ROG Ally and Legion Go below. You'll also want to go into the Advance Graphics Settings menu and make sure everything is set to Medium or lower for the best performance.

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Medium

Medium Show FPS: No

No VSync: Off (for AFMF2)

Off (for AFMF2) Frame rate limit: 60 FPS (Ally) / 144 FPS (Go)

60 FPS (Ally) / 144 FPS (Go) Gamma correction : 50%

: 50% Horizontal FOV: 95 (or your preference)

95 (or your preference) Technology: Off

Off Mode: Balanced

Balanced Sharpness: 50%

50% Motion Blur: Object

Object Near DOF: On

Best Steam Deck settings

Advanced graphics settings should mostly be set to Low on Steam Deck. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

On Steam Deck, you'll also want to make sure that All Advanced Graphics Settings are set to Low, but with Antialiasing at SMAA 2TX.

Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Low

Low Show FPS: Off

Off VSync: On

On Frame rate limit: 60 FPS

60 FPS Gamma correction : 50%

: 50% Horizontal FOV: 95 (or your preference)

95 (or your preference) Technology: Off

Off Mode: Balanced

Balanced Sharpness: 50%

50% Motion Blur: Object

Object Near DOF: On

A fantastic medieval adventure for gaming handhelds

Gameplay can get a little choppy on some devices when you are around a lot of NPCs. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

In our Kingdom Come: Deliverance II review, my colleague Brendan Lowry talks about how this game both offers an engaging and serious plot, but also provides a lot of lighthearted and fun moments. It's a fantastic adventure that you can really sink your teeth into due to its replay value and long play time.

In addition to being available for PC via Steam and Epic Games, KCD2 is available for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. That said, it is not on Xbox Game Pass and there is no indication that it will come to the service anytime soon.

This being the case, if you want to play on a PC gaming handheld like Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Legion Go, you will need to purchase from Steam (or Epic Games if you've got an Ally or Go). Thankfully, Steam codes are already discounted at CDKeys at the time of writing, so you can grab this awesome game on sale.