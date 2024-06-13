List of all Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions (so far)

A role-playing game from BioWare means having a range of companions to choose from.

The team's latest game, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, is no exception, providing a number companions that players can choose from when fighting out in the field or looking for conversation when at home base. I've assembled this list of Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions for easy reference, and I'll be adding to it as we learn more about each character.

As a reminder, if you're looking to catch up on the series before playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard, all three prior Dragon Age games are currently playable on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC. All three titles are also included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — List of companions

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has seven companions included at launch. For comparison's sake, Dragon Age: Origins had 10 companions (one being DLC), with the Awakening expansion featuring six companions. Dragon Age 2 has nine companions (with one DLC character included), as does Dragon Age: Inquisition.

In a series first, all seven companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard are romanceable regardless of the player character's gender, meaning no one will be locked off from forming a relationship with anyone that they can take out in the field. Technically, Dragon Age 2 also utilized this system at launch, but the romance options were limited to just four of the party members.

Bellara

The Veil Jumper. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Voice Actor: Jee Young Han

This Dalish Elf and "Veil Jumper" is making her debut in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. While she's skilled with a bow, her abilities are augmented by her magic arm.

Davrin

The Warden. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Voice Actor: Ika Amadi

Another Dalish Elf introduced in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Davrin is a Grey Warden, fighting with a sword-and-shield and accompanied by a griffin. This creature is the symbol of the Grey Wardens and was previously believed to be extinct.

Emmrich Volkarin

The Necromancer. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Voice Actor: Unknown

First introduced in The Flame Eternal short story, Emmrich Volkarin is a Human necromancer hailing from Nevarra, who summons skeletal minions to swarm enemies on the battlefield.

Lace Harding

The Scout. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Voice Actor: Ali Hillis

Returning from Dragon Age: Inquisition (where she was the Inquisitor's lead scout), Lace Harding is a dwarf archer. Her skills with a bow and preexisting kinship with Varric Tethras means she's one of the earliest companions you'll encounter in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Lucanis Dellamorte

The Mage Killer. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Voice Actor: Unknown

First introduced in the 2020 novel Tevinter Knights, Lucanis Dellamorte is a human member of the infamous Antivan Crows. Lucanis specializes in taking down mages, hence his grim title.

Neve

The Detective. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Voice Actor: Unknown

Also introduced in Tevinter Knights, Neve Gallus is a human mage native to Tevinter. A member of the Shadow Dragons organization, she lost her right leg and now uses a dwarf-made prosthetic, but it hardly hinders her affinity for ice magic.

Taash

The Dragon Hunter. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Voice Actor: Unknown

Making her debut in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Taash is a Quanari dragon hunter, and a member of the Lords of Fortune. She's vicious in combat thanks to her twin axes.

The Age of Dragons is continuing

With a wide roster of choices, players will be able to continue the long-standing tradition of becoming friends with their favorite characters, choosing to romance someone, and ignoring anyone that they don't end up caring for.

During Summer Game Fest 2024, I got to see an hour of footage from Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and I'm not only relieved, but I'm pretty excited to see where this story is going in the long-awaited continuation of BioWare's fantasy series. Solas is up to continued shenanigans as he seeks to reshape the world as it once was, but it definitely seems like there's a lot more going on than meets the eye.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is currently slated to launch at some point in Fall 2024 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.