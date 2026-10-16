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Minecraft Bedrock Edition has long been confined to.. well, hardly anything, actually. The game is available on almost every major platform, including Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows. That leaves just two platforms notably absent, which would be Mac and Linux.

For some reason, Mojang never thought to bring the Bedrock Edition of the game to Apple’s Mac line of hardware, despite its older sibling, Minecraft Java Edition, being readily available for download.

That is where creator @multision comes in. A 22-year-old self-taught developer, they have taken it upon themselves to get Minecraft Bedrock Edition working on Apple Silicon. Dubbed Blockintosh, the project is looking pretty good based on early previews, and you can check it out in their Discord.

Minecraft Java Edition already runs on Mac, so why does Bedrock matter?

Blockintosh brings Minecraft Bedrock Edition to macOS, complete with a custom launcher featuring world management, mod support, and Xbox social integration. (Image credit: multision)

Well, I’m glad you asked. Minecraft Bedrock Edition is completely cross-platform. This means if your friends are on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PC, you can jump in with them. Until now, Mac users have been a bit out of luck in that regard.

Not only that, but unlike Java Edition, Bedrock comes with native controller support without the need for installing mods. There is also the Minecraft Marketplace. Yes, it isn’t as robust as the Java modding scene, but there tends to be some high-quality content on there, including impressive crossovers with games like Sonic and Dragon Ball Z, just to name a few.

Personally, I think this is great. The more players, the better, and it's weird that Mojang hasn’t made the leap themselves. Granted, only around 2% of Mac users game, if we go by Steam’s hardware survey results. And whilst I’ll always prefer Windows, giving people more options on where they can play matters. For a game like Minecraft that has to compete with the likes of Roblox, which pulls in over 300 million monthly active users, that extra 2% can’t hurt to invest in.

Let me know your thoughts on Blockintosh in the comments. Do you agree with my take, or do you think it isn’t worth the time needed for Mojang to invest? Be sure to take part in our poll below:

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