Windows PC games are now running natively on iPhone without a jailbreak, but is the performance worth it?

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I’ve already seen Windows games running on Android, and while I found that impressive, it wasn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility. Android is a relatively open ecosystem, and it’s technically Linux underneath, so given that modern hardware is more than capable, the leap wasn’t as massive as it first appeared.

Running Windows games on an iPhone, however, is a different story. Apple’s ecosystem has opened its door a notch or two over the past few years, but I never imagined it had opened enough to allow Windows gaming to run directly on the hardware.

Fortunately, I just so happened to stumble across a GitHub repository, PlayPort. Created by playportdev with contributions from Claude — because of course, everything uses AI now, but regardless — PlayPort is able to run Steam, GOG, or Epic Games titles directly on your iPhone.

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So far, Portal 2, Hollow Knight, and even The Witcher 3 are all working at relatively playable framerates. According to the project’s documentation, Portal 2 specifically hits about 60 FPS at 720p, with each 32-bit game getting its own 4 GB memory window to work with.

Playing Windows games on an iPhone isn't exactly straightforward

Portal 2 running at 720p and nearly 60 FPS on an iPhone through PlayPort. (Image credit: PlayPort)

Installation is not the simplest process. You have to sideload the PlayPort app onto your device, enable Developer Mode, and be familiar with JIT to get it enabled. There’s also a catch: If you use a free Apple ID to sign the app, it only lasts for seven days. You’ll need to re-sign it once a week, though your games and saves remain on the phone.

Honestly, I am impressed. I was just as impressed to see Game Pass games working on a Steam Deck, which gives me hope that, who knows, maybe one day we’ll see Game Pass running on an iPhone with the ability to install and play games directly off the service. Heck, I doubt we’ll have to wait too long before something like that exists for Android at the rate things are progressing.

If all that eventually comes to pass, I’ll be sure to shed a tear, as I often do over what could have been for Windows Phone, but alas. Projects like these are super cool, brute-forced by AI or not. I’m all for more ways for people to play and access their library of games.

Let me know how you feel about this. Would you try it, or is it more so just cool to see? Let me know in the comments, and be sure to take part in our poll!

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