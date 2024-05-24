New multiplayer features and pre-orders have launched for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has received a new gameplay trailer at the Warhammer Skulls Showcase 2024 event.

This trailer gives players a look at the 3-player co-op PvE mode, the ability to customize your character, and the 6v6 PVP mode.

Pre-orders for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which is set to release on September 9, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, have also gone live.

On May 23, 2024, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have a new trailer and information for its highly-anticipated action game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (which can you view here as it is age-restricted on YouTube).

This trailer gives us a glimpse into the game's 3-player co-op modes, where players will take on the roles of Space Marines and charge into hostile territory to destroy the vile Tyranids. There will be a 3-player co-op narrative campaign mode and a challenge-drive 3-player co-op operations mode.

Obliterate the enemies of the Imperium using the skills and weapons of six Space Marine classes. (Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Unlike the single-player campaign, which has you play as Captain Titus, the co-op modes have you play as nameless Space Marines you can fully customize. You can change their appearance with tons of cosmetic armor pieces and even select their character class to customize their weapon loadout and abilities to suit your play style.

In addition to the co-op modes, the new trailer gives players a preview of the 6v6 PvP Eternal War Modes. In these modes, one team will control a squad of Space Marines, and the other will control their most hated enemy, the Chaos Space Marines, and fight each other to the death.

Will you defend the Imperium as Space Marines or destroy them as the Chaos Space Marines in the Eternal War PvP mode? (Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

The last piece of important news from this trailer is that pre-orders for the Standard, Gold, and Ultra editions of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 have gone live. Pre-ordering the Gold and Ultra editions will net you 4-days early access to the game and the Macragge's Chosen DLC, which will reward you with cosmetic DLC items.

Also, purchasing the Gold and Ultra editions will net you access to Space Marine 2's Season Pass. Acquiring the Ultra Edition will grant you access to the exclusive Ultramarines Champion Pack, which will unlock new Chapter Champions, weapons, and armor.

Bolters brothers! The enemies of man await destruction!

Do you have what it takes to overcome the Tyranid swarm? (Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

For the uninformed, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a sequel to 2011's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. This third-person action game was considered a fan-favorite among Warhammer 40,000 fans for its simple yet satisfying, visceral combat system, and entertaining campaign that told the tale of Captain Titus as he fought to defend humanity from the warmongering Orks and the Chaos God-worshiping Chaos Space Marines.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is set to take all the aspects that make its predecessor beloved by fans and amplify them tenfold with bigger production values, more weapons to play with, bigger hordes of enemies to fight, and the new multiplayer modes shown in this trailer, so friends can join in on the fun as they cleanse the galaxy of ravenous Tyranids.

Will Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 be able to live up to a decade's worth of fan expectations and become one of Warhammer 40,000's best Xbox games and best PC games?

Join the Space Marines' hunt for Tyranids this September to find out when Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 launches on September 9, 2024, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Endless Tyranid swarms are threatening to destroy the Imperium and it falls to you and your fellow Space Marines to stop them in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Take on Hive Tyrants alone or bring two Battle-Brothers along for 3-player co-op. Pre-order at: Amazon (Xbox) | Best Buy (Xbox) | Walmart (Xbox) | GreenManGaming (Steam)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition Grab all the content of the base game along with cosmetic DLC, a Season Pass, and four-days early access with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition. Pre-order at: Amazon (Xbox) | Best Buy (Xbox) | Walmart (Xbox) | GreenManGaming (Steam)