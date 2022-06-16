Overwatch 2 roadmap: New heroes, PvE, maps, skins, and more

Overwatch 2 is set to launch on consoles and PC on Oct. 4, and ahead of the game's release, developer Blizzard has shared a detailed content release roadmap with fans. This roadmap highlights everything that players can expect from the game in 2022, and also touches on Blizzard's plans for 2023 and beyond as well.

While many of the specifics about upcoming pieces of content are unknown, there are some details we do know, and overall, the roadmap provides a clear look at what Overwatch 2's future holds. Here's a detailed overview of everything we know about the Overwatch 2 roadmap and the game's overall release schedule.

Overwatch 2 roadmap: What you need to know

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

With Overwatch 2 transitioning Blizzard's hero shooter franchise to a free-to-play model with frequent seasonal updates, the Overwatch 2 roadmap gives fans an idea of what to expect from each nine-week long season. We'll get into specifics for each season in the sections below, but generally, here's what you can expect from Overwatch 2's seasonal updates:

At least one new hero, map, or game mode

One new hero every other season

A new Battle Pass with cosmetic items to earn

Several new character skins

It also seems like new seasons will typically include new Mythic skins as well, though Blizzard hasn't confirmed that every season will include a Mythic skin. Mythic skins are a tier above Legendary, and are unique in that they allow players to customize them with different colors and minor design alterations.

Notably, Overwatch 2's first season seems like it will be much larger than future ones. This is likely a result of Blizzard's plans to introduce a significant amount of new content alongside Overwatch 2's launch, which is when Season 1 begins.

Overwatch 2 Season 1: Junker Queen, Competitive 2.0, Push mode

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Overwatch 2's first season coincides with the launch of the game, and as a result, the season is bringing a significant amount of changes and content to players. At the start of Season 1, players can expect an official shift to Overwatch 2's new 5v5 PvP format, all of the hero and map tweaks and reworks that Blizzard has been testing with the Overwatch 2 beta in preparation for 5v5, and the addition of the Push game mode that has teams fight to see who can push a barrier farther into enemy territory. At this time, the original Overwatch will also automatically transition into the new Overwatch 2 game client, complete with the sequel's improved visuals and sound design. This allows longtime fans to jump right into the action without having to worry about any kind of an "upgrade" process.

Content-wise, Season 1 will introduce three new heroes and six new maps. The three heroes coming are the mobile markswoman DPS Sojourn, the aggressive brawler tank Junker Queen, and a support hero that Blizzard hasn't unveiled yet. It's not entirely clear what six maps are coming with the season, but it's very likely that one of them will be Rio, a new map set in Rio de Janeiro, which will be available to playtest in the next Overwatch 2 beta on June 28. Blizzard also recently teased a Push map set in Portugal, and we expect to see the Rome and Toronto Push maps that were introduced in the first beta launch with Overwatch 2 as well.

New cosmetics added in Season 1 will include 30+ hero skins, as well as a new Mythic Skin and all of the additional items that will appear in either the first Overwatch 2 Battle Pass or the sequel's store. Most of these will likely be "smaller" unlocks like sprays, voice lines, emotes, and victory poses. Note that Overwatch 2 is also introducing weapon charms as well as new "banner" cosmetics, giving players more ways to customize their hero than ever before.

Season 1 of Overwatch 2 will run from Oct. 4, 2022, to Dec. 6, 2022, with Season 2 expected to begin after a midday update.

Overwatch 2 Season 2: New tank hero, new map

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Compared to Season 1, Season 2 looks like it will be smaller in scope. Fans can expect a new tank hero from Overwatch 2's second season, as well as one new map. In addition to these new forms of playable content, Season 2 will also bring a brand-new Battle Pass for players to progress through, an additional 30+ skins, and another new Mythic skin.

Season 2 begins on Dec. 6, 2022, and is expected to end nine weeks later on Feb. 7, 2023, though Blizzard's plans may change.

Overwatch 2 future seasons: PvE, heroes, and more

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

In 2023 and beyond, Blizzard plans to bring additional heroes, maps, game modes, Battle Passes, skins (including Mythic ones), and more to the game through further seasonal updates. Every season will bring fans at least one new hero, map, or game mode, while new Battle Passes and updates to the in-game store will offer a steady stream of cosmetic customization content.

In 2023 specifically, the developer is also planning to release Overwatch 2's highly anticipated PvE experience. The PvE will push Overwatch's story and lore forward with handcrafted missions, cutscenes, and campaign-specific dialogue, and while playing it, fans will have access to unique hero upgrades such as a 360-degree Reinhardt Earthshatter. The PvE will also fully support cooperative play, allowing players to complete the campaign with friends.

Narratively, the campaign will follow the members of the reformed Overwatch peacekeeping taskforce as they battle the resurgent forces of the omnic terrorist group Null Sector. Along the way, they'll link up with old allies and meet new ones that will help them defend the world from Null Sector attacks.

Overwatch 2 is slated to launch on consoles and PC on Oct. 4, and with all of the additions and enhancements it's offering, there's a good chance it could become one of the best Xbox shooters available.