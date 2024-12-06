[UPDATE] Path of Exile 2 launch delayed, here's when you can finally log in
Due to the large influx of players, the Path of Exile 2 team had to make some last-minute updates, but they are taking longer than expected.
What you need to know
- Path of Exile 2 is one of the most anticipated games this year — An ARPG launching in early access.
- Due to the large influx of players, the development team has made some last-minute updates to their database to handle the traffic.
- As a result, players cannot login, but all will be fixed soon!
Recent updates
Update December 6 at 12:22 p.m. PT: Launch is "Relatively imminent." according to the Path of Exile X page. This comes after another delay was mentioned, one which, I think we can all be thankful they caught.
"Another update, we've found a last minute crash that would have affected a majority of users that we have now fixed and is being deployed, once that's out we will be doing our final checks then opening access. If there are any further updates we will let you know immediately, once again thank you very much for your patience, we're almost there!"
The original article is as follows:
Path of Exile 2, one of the most anticipated games of 2024, is a follow-up to one of the most successful ARPGs that's not named Diablo. The first entry launched in 2013, and over the last decade, it has become beloved in the community. To many, Path of Exile is the greatest ARPG ever made, so it comes as no surprise that the sequel has already reached over 1 million sales before its early access release.
Path of Exile 2 was supposed to launch at 1:00 PM CST, and looking at the Steam numbers, over a quarter million players expected the same. However, due to the surge of new players buying into the early access, the development team has decided to roll out a last-minute database upgrade to combat the player count. In a tweet about 45 minutes before launch, Grinding Gear Games announced the patch.
We're doing some last minute database upgrades to try help handle the overwhelming amount of Exiles getting ready to LOGIN to Path of Exile 2. We're trying to get this done ASAP, but it may cause a short delay in the servers going live.December 6, 2024
After the launch, they announced that the process was still ongoing. Now, we have a more definitive timeline. Only minutes ago, the developers explained on X that everyone should be able to start getting in within the next half hour.
We've deployed the new database configuration and are working on getting everything back up and running. Our current time estimates should have access opening within the next half hour. Thanks again for your support, we'll continue to provide updates as they come.December 6, 2024
Finally! Now, let's all collectively calm down, take a big breath, and continue clicking login repeatedly. I know I am, which is definitely not helping. I guess I'll see you all when we finally get in!
If you're looking for coverage on Path of Exile 2, make sure to come back and check out our guides, tips, and reviews as we go through the early access of what will hopefully be the ARPG of the year.
Path of Exile 2 is coming to Early Access on Xbox Series X|S , PS5, and Windows PC on December 6, and looks to be one of this year's best Xbox games and best PC games. It costs $29.99 to play in Early Access.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Path of Exile 2 Early Access: $29.99 at Steam
As an Exile, it's up to you to get to the bottom of the Corruption that has spread throughout the land of Wreaclast. Enemies and dungeons await you in this dark and gritty RPG.
Buy at: Steam (PC) | Epic Games (PC) | Xbox
Michael has been gaming since he was five when his mother first bought a Super Nintendo from Blockbuster. Having written for a now-defunct website in the past, he's joined Windows Central as a contributor to spreading his 30+ years of love for gaming with everyone he can. His favorites include Red Dead Redemption, all the way to the controversial Dark Souls 2.