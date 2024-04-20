Pawns are now less likely to die or explode after new Dragon's Dogma 2 patch

By Alexander Cope
published

Capcom is making Dragon's Dogma 2's infamous Dragonsplague more manageable with new patch

Dragon's Dogma 2
(Image credit: Ruba on YouTube)

What you need to know

  • Capcom has announced on social media upcoming gameplay changes and fixes for its action-RPG, Dragon's Dogma 2, in future patches.
  • These gameplay changes include adjusting the Dragonsplague mechanic, Pawn AI behavior, and other miscellaneous features.
  • Dragonsplague is an infamous mechanic in Dragon's Dogma 2 that subtly turns the player's Pawn companions into ticking time bombs that can destroy them and everything around them, ruining their playthrough.

On April 19, 2024, Capcom made an important announcement on Twitter/X regarding Dragon's Dogma 2. It plans to implement a selection of gameplay changes and bug fixes to the game, including adjustments to the infamous Dragonsplague mechanic that has caused widespread panic amongst Dragon's Dogma 2's player base.

Here is the full list of upcoming updates compiled from the official Dragon's Dogma Twitter/X webpage.

Dragon's Dogma 2 planned update patch notes

What is Dragonsplague, and why is it dangerous?

Dragonsplague may become more manageable in future updates (Image credit: Ruba on YouTube)

For those unaware, Dragonsplague is a dangerous status effect that infects the player's Pawn companions after fighting a dragon with them or while another player hires them. Unlike other status effects in Dragon's Dogma 2, Dragonsplague doesn't show up in the Status menu, and the only way to tell if a Pawn is infected if is they have glowing red eyes, suffer headaches while idle, or disobey them.

If the player doesn't dismiss or kill the infected Pawn before resting at an inn for around four or five in-game days, the Pawn will mutate into a giant monster and destroy everything around them, including towns, cities, and NPCS. 

Dragonsplague has caused a major rift of opinions regarding Dragon's Dogma 2. Some welcome this addition as it adds extra challenge, while others have become so scared by it that they're afraid of even playing the game anymore. People got so panicked, that we at Windows Central even created a PSA on Dragonsplague to help them avoid this plague and save their playthroughs from being ruined.

Fortunately, Capcom is planning to make Dragonsplague infections less frequent and the symptoms more noticeable (like having the glowing red eyes more pronounced) with these upcoming adjustments. While this change won't get rid of Dragonsplague completely, it will hopefully help players prevent this condition more easily and save their Pawns.

Stay alert for the cataclysmic Dragonsplague

While I haven't personally encountered Dragonsplague during my playthrough, a couple of my friends are so scared of their Pawns catching it that they refuse to play again, which is a mighty shame. Hopefully, with these gameplay changes, my friends and many other players will be enticed to return to Dragon's Dogma 2 and not miss out on one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now, for purchase on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and PS5 for $69.99.

