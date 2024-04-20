Pawns are now less likely to die or explode after new Dragon's Dogma 2 patch

What you need to know

Capcom has announced on social media upcoming gameplay changes and fixes for its action-RPG, Dragon's Dogma 2, in future patches.

These gameplay changes include adjusting the Dragonsplague mechanic, Pawn AI behavior, and other miscellaneous features.

Dragonsplague is an infamous mechanic in Dragon's Dogma 2 that subtly turns the player's Pawn companions into ticking time bombs that can destroy them and everything around them, ruining their playthrough.

On April 19, 2024, Capcom made an important announcement on Twitter/X regarding Dragon's Dogma 2. It plans to implement a selection of gameplay changes and bug fixes to the game, including adjustments to the infamous Dragonsplague mechanic that has caused widespread panic amongst Dragon's Dogma 2's player base.

Here is the full list of upcoming updates compiled from the official Dragon's Dogma Twitter/X webpage.

Load the full table ↴ Reducing the infection frequency of Dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with Dragonsplague to be more noticeable. For example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable.

Adding the option to zoom in on the faces of the Arisen and Pawns in the status screen, shops, etc.

Fixing some and implementing adjustments related to the mini-map. Treasure chests that have already been acquired won't be displayed on the mini-map.

Adjustments to Pawns' behavior and dialogue. Fixing issues where occasionally the players couldn't high-five Pawns. Fixing issues where Pawns wouldn't start guiding after offering to guide. Making Pawns less likely to fall off cliffs. Reducing the frequency of some Pawn dialogue lines. Improving Pawn lines to better match circumstances. Fixing some issues where Pawns stop speaking outside of combat. Fixing some issues where the Main Pawn speaks Support Pawn's dialogue. Making Pawns more likely to aid the Arisen if the Arisen commands them to help while being held by enemies. Reducing the frequency of Pawns offering to be hired by the player while in the field.

Fixing issues where sometimes escort quests are considered failed when accessing Character Edit or other specific situations.

Fixing issues where the player could be jailed when fighting monsters in town.

Fixing some crashes and freezes in specific circumstances.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

What is Dragonsplague, and why is it dangerous?

Dragonsplague may become more manageable in future updates (Image credit: Ruba on YouTube)

For those unaware, Dragonsplague is a dangerous status effect that infects the player's Pawn companions after fighting a dragon with them or while another player hires them. Unlike other status effects in Dragon's Dogma 2, Dragonsplague doesn't show up in the Status menu, and the only way to tell if a Pawn is infected if is they have glowing red eyes, suffer headaches while idle, or disobey them.

If the player doesn't dismiss or kill the infected Pawn before resting at an inn for around four or five in-game days, the Pawn will mutate into a giant monster and destroy everything around them, including towns, cities, and NPCS.

Dragonsplague has caused a major rift of opinions regarding Dragon's Dogma 2. Some welcome this addition as it adds extra challenge, while others have become so scared by it that they're afraid of even playing the game anymore. People got so panicked, that we at Windows Central even created a PSA on Dragonsplague to help them avoid this plague and save their playthroughs from being ruined.

Fortunately, Capcom is planning to make Dragonsplague infections less frequent and the symptoms more noticeable (like having the glowing red eyes more pronounced) with these upcoming adjustments. While this change won't get rid of Dragonsplague completely, it will hopefully help players prevent this condition more easily and save their Pawns.

Stay alert for the cataclysmic Dragonsplague

While I haven't personally encountered Dragonsplague during my playthrough, a couple of my friends are so scared of their Pawns catching it that they refuse to play again, which is a mighty shame. Hopefully, with these gameplay changes, my friends and many other players will be enticed to return to Dragon's Dogma 2 and not miss out on one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now, for purchase on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and PS5 for $69.99.

