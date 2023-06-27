Best ROG Ally microSD cards 2023: UHS-II support and fast read speeds

Since the Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld utilizes a UHS-11 microSD card slot, you want to make sure you actually get a microSD card that takes advantage of this feature. This is especially true since the UHS-II is capable of reading and writing at triple the max transfer speed of the UHS-I, thus increasing load time fastness by quite a bit.

Finding a microSD card that supports UHS-II is still somewhat rare, so here are the best ROG Ally microSD cards to help you get the best playing experience possible. You might also want to check out the best ROG Ally accessories to improve your gaming experience.

ADATA Premier ONE 256GB SDXC UHS-II View at Amazon This is currently the most appealing microSD card for ROG Ally since it is a UHS-II card that offers 256GB of storage space and also has the ability to reach read speeds of up to 275MB/s. Remember, the faster the card, the faster your games can load up. Lexar Professional 1000X UHS-II 128GB View at Amazon Finding a microSD card with UHS-II support is rather difficult at present, but the Lexar 1000X UHS-II is one of the few out there right now. This card offers 128GB of storage and read speeds of up to 150MB/s. It's perfect for folks looking for a decent amount of storage and a respectable reading speed that won't cost too much. SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSD Card View at Amazon Unfortunately, that is the end of the UHS-II microSD cards, but if you're more interested in the amount of storage space a card can provide then SanDisk is the way to go. This UHS-I 512GB card offers fast read speeds of up to 160MB/s and it frequently can be found selling for much less than its competitors. SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD Card View at Newegg View at Amazon View at Walmart Now, if you think you're going to spend a lot of time playing various games on the ROG Ally, then you'll want a microSD card with a ton of storage. You can't go wrong with this 1TB one. It offers read speeds of up to 190MB/s and is also usually much cheaper than contender microSD cards. Samsung Evo Plus 256GB View at Amazon View at Samsung View at Newegg Once again, this microSD card doesn't support UHS-II as it's a UHS-I card. However, if you're more interested in space then this Samsung 256GB card is a great option. Samsung is a trusted brand, and this card can reach up to 160MB/s for fast load times which will be helpful while playing the ROG Ally. SanDisk Extreme PRO 1TB View at Amazon View at BHPhoto If you're willing to spend a little more, you can go with the SanDisk Extreme PRO 1TB card, which offers speeds up to 200 MB/s and gives you plenty of space to enjoy your large PC gaming collection on ROG Ally. It can often be found selling at a steep discount but will still be costly considering the space it offers.

When you pick out a microSD card for your ROG Ally, you need to consider more than just the amount of storage space it provides. Since the Asus handheld's microSD card slot supports UHS-II, you'll get the most out of your system by specifically getting a UHS-II microSD card.

More than any other microSD card on this list, I recommend the ADATA Premier ONE 256GB since it does support the elusive UHS-II while offering a large amount of storage space to work with. Plus, it offers extremely fast read speeds of up to 275MB/s, which is significantly more than any other microSD card on this list.

If you don't need quite as much space as the 256GB, then the next best microSD card option is the Lexar Professional 1000x 128GB card. It also supports UHS-II for fast loading times and 128GB is a decent amount of storage to bolster your gaming library.

Now, if storage is really the thing you care about, and UHS-II isn't as important to you then you'll want to go with the SanDisk Extreme PRO 1TB microSD card. It offers speeds up to 200MB/s so you can really enjoy your gaming library without having to worry about running out of space.