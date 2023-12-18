7 last-minute gaming handheld accessory Christmas gifts for Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go

You might say that 2023 has been the year of gaming handhelds given that we've seen the launch of the new Steam Deck OLED, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go in the last few months. These are all fantastic devices for playing your favorite games, but there's always room to make the experience better with the right peripherals — which is why handheld accessories make for fantastic last-minute gifts.

Without further ado, here are the seven best gaming handheld accessory Christmas gifts for Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Legion Go.

1. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) | $14.99 at Amazon



A large library of games Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives members access to a large library of classic and modern games that are streamed from distant servers. You do not need an Xbox to enjoy this subscription. It's the perfect way to test out games without paying full price to see if you'll like them.

✅Perfect for: Game enthusiasts who love checking out the latest games as well as going back to classics. ❌Avoid it if: You don't have a stable Wi-Fi connection that you can rely on.



💰Price check: $16.99 at Best Buy

2. Steam Wallet $20 gift card | $20 at Best Buy The most popular digital PC game retailer Steam has long been the most popular retailer for digital PC games and soon the Steam Winter Sale will make it even easier to get games at a great price. This gift card is the perfect gift for owners of ROG Ally, Steam Deck, or Legion Go as all three can run Steam games. Let your recipient choose what games they buy.

✅Perfect for: Any Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Legion Go owner who loves getting more games. ❌Avoid it if: You're not a fan of Steam. This likely isn't the case, though. Most PC gamers use Steam. 💰Price check: $20 at Amazon

3. SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD card: was $169.99 now $96.96 at Amazon



Additional game file storage It's very easy to run out of space on your gaming handheld after installing just a handful of games, but one of the easiest fixes for that is a microSD card. We recommend grabbing a 1TB as this gives ample room for more game files, which can often be rather large. This is especially recommended for Steam Deck and Legion Go.

✅Perfect for: A quick and easy storage increase for Legion Go and Steam Deck. ❌Avoid it if: You've got an ROG Ally. You'll be better off going for an internal SSD. 💰Price check: $129.99 at Best Buy

4. WD_Black SN770M 1TB SSD: was $129.99 now $109.99 at Western Digital



More internal room for games Designed specifically for ROG Ally and Steam Deck, WD_Black's latest gaming handheld SSD comes in either 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB capacities. It's super easy to install and offers significantly improved read and write speeds over the original Ally SSD to provide a better gaming experience overall. It's currently uncertain if it is a good fit for Legoin Go. We especially recommend this SSD to ROG Ally owners over getting a microSD card due to the handheld's potential to overheat and cause microSD cards to malfunction.

5. Tomtoc Carrying Case: was $52.99 now $44.99 at Amazon (with coupon)



Bring your handheld and accessories with you



Make it easier to take the Legion Go, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck on the go with this nifty over-the-shoulder bag. It has plenty of storage space to bring charging cables, a controller, or other accessories as well. Prime members must click the coupon before going to their cart to get the full discount price.

✅Perfect for: People who often travel with their gaming handheld and want to easily bring accessories along. ❌Avoid it if: You specifically want a hard shell case.



🔍Our experience: Tomtoc Arccos-G47 Travel Bag review 💰Price check: $45.59 at Tomtoc

6. JSAUX OmniCase 2 Series Docking Station: was $69.99 now $64.99 at JSAUX Amazon



A tidy way to play on a TV or monitor



We at Window Central love JSAUX's impressive gaming handheld accessories and this latest docking station is especially convenient for playing your device on TV or monitor. It works with ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and even Legion Go while providing 10 connections, a gaming handheld stand, and storage space for cables or SD cards.

✅Perfect for: Playing gaming handhelds when connected to a TV or monitor. Also excellent for keeping things tidy thanks to built-in cable storage. ❌Avoid it if: Your intended recipient only wants to play in handheld mode. 💰 Price check: $73.99 at Amazon (with coupon)

7. INIU 65W 25,000mAh Power Bank: was $89.99 now $60.29 at Amazon (with coupon)



Play your handheld longer on the go As much as I love my gaming handhelds, there's no denying that they all have horrible battery life. That's why I often end up traveling with a power bank so I can play for longer stretches. At 65W delivery with a large 25,000mAh capacity, this will serve the ROG Ally, Legion Go, and Steam Deck well without costing too much. Plus, there's a nifty screen to show how much battery life it has left. Make sure to click the coupon before going to your cart to get the full discount price.

✅Perfect for: People who like to play gaming handhelds for long stretches. ❌Avoid it if: You want something even bigger, that can last longer. It will likely cost you more, though.

Make sure to get your gifts before the big day!

This has been a big year for gaming handhelds thanks to the release of the Steam Deck OLED, ROG Ally, and Legion Go. While they all can be used to play PC games, they have some very significant differences from each other. Still, many of the best gaming handheld accessories can be used on all three. However, you'll want to double check that a peripheral is compatible with your specific device before buying anything.

The holidays are just around the corner and we're running out of time to grab Christmas presents and stocking stuffers. Make sure to order your presents with plenty of time so that they can ship and arrive in time for the big day!