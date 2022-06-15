Best cases for Steam Deck 2022

If you were lucky enough to bag a Steam Deck, you'd no doubt want to keep it safe when traveling. Valve includes an official carrying case with any orders, including an exclusive 512GB variant, but they're not invincible. We've rounded up the best Steam Deck case replacements and alternatives to keep your console protected against damage.

Choosing the best Steam Deck case

Valve's Steam Deck is perfect for portable PC gaming, and they're generous enough to include an official carrying case with every order. The point is to protect against damage, so if yours has become too scuffed up to store your console reliably, the Echzove hard shell case is an ideal replacement. It might appear under a different name, as these kinds of cheaper accessories regularly do on Amazon, but the product remains the same.

High-end cases from WaterField are only available from the official San Francisco manufacturer's website. Still, their high-quality bags have been making waves in the technology scene for a while now. If you can stomach the cost, they're a fashionable solution to carrying your console with a little subtlety since there's no Steam Deck logo plastered on the side. Whatever you choose, these cases pair up with the best Steam Deck accessories to get the most out of your new handheld PC.