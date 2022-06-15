Best cases for Steam Deck 2022
If you were lucky enough to bag a Steam Deck, you'd no doubt want to keep it safe when traveling. Valve includes an official carrying case with any orders, including an exclusive 512GB variant, but they're not invincible. We've rounded up the best Steam Deck case replacements and alternatives to keep your console protected against damage.
Echzove Carry Case for Steam Deck
Best replacement
This case has appeared under many brand names, typical for cheaper third-party accessories. Regardless, this model has a super soft interior, and the mesh pouch is spaced farther from the analog sticks than it looks.
Jsaux Carrying Case for Steam Deck
Best alternative
Another Amazon listing with bizarrely translated descriptions, but the case itself is a decent and affordable replacement. There's no space for the Steam Deck charger here, but you get a little mesh pouch for storing extra SD cards.
Benazcap Silicone Case for Steam Deck
Best silicone
If you already have a pouch or something similar to carry the Steam Deck in, a silicone case is perfect for protecting it against knocks and bumps. It's easy to apply, and you get an extra grip on the handles to prevent accidental drops.
Nanohertz Crystal Hard Case for Steam Deck
Best transparent
This hard case is the alternative solution if gummy silicone isn't your thing. Putting a plastic barrier between the Steam Deck and your hands helps keep the original plastic pristine if you ever want to upgrade to a potential Steam Deck 2 in the future.
WaterField Cityslicker for Steam Deck
Best bag
They're not available from third-party retailers, but WaterField bags have proved their high-price worth in the past. This bag has individual SD card slots, a zipped pouch on the rear for cables, and a super soft interior to protect the Steam Deck's screen.
Choosing the best Steam Deck case
Valve's Steam Deck is perfect for portable PC gaming, and they're generous enough to include an official carrying case with every order. The point is to protect against damage, so if yours has become too scuffed up to store your console reliably, the Echzove hard shell case is an ideal replacement. It might appear under a different name, as these kinds of cheaper accessories regularly do on Amazon, but the product remains the same.
High-end cases from WaterField are only available from the official San Francisco manufacturer's website. Still, their high-quality bags have been making waves in the technology scene for a while now. If you can stomach the cost, they're a fashionable solution to carrying your console with a little subtlety since there's no Steam Deck logo plastered on the side. Whatever you choose, these cases pair up with the best Steam Deck accessories to get the most out of your new handheld PC.
