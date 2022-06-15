Best cases for Steam Deck 2022

Steam Deck official 512GB carry case
If you were lucky enough to bag a Steam Deck, you'd no doubt want to keep it safe when traveling. Valve includes an official carrying case with any orders, including an exclusive 512GB variant, but they're not invincible. We've rounded up the best Steam Deck case replacements and alternatives to keep your console protected against damage.

Echzove Carry Case for Steam Deck

Best replacement

This case has appeared under many brand names, typical for cheaper third-party accessories. Regardless, this model has a super soft interior, and the mesh pouch is spaced farther from the analog sticks than it looks.

Jsaux Carrying Case for Steam Deck

Best alternative

Another Amazon listing with bizarrely translated descriptions, but the case itself is a decent and affordable replacement. There's no space for the Steam Deck charger here, but you get a little mesh pouch for storing extra SD cards.

Benazcap Silicone Case for Steam Deck

Best silicone

If you already have a pouch or something similar to carry the Steam Deck in, a silicone case is perfect for protecting it against knocks and bumps. It's easy to apply, and you get an extra grip on the handles to prevent accidental drops.

Nanohertz Crystal Hard Case for Steam Deck

Best transparent

This hard case is the alternative solution if gummy silicone isn't your thing. Putting a plastic barrier between the Steam Deck and your hands helps keep the original plastic pristine if you ever want to upgrade to a potential Steam Deck 2 in the future.

WaterField Cityslicker for Steam Deck

Best bag

They're not available from third-party retailers, but WaterField bags have proved their high-price worth in the past. This bag has individual SD card slots, a zipped pouch on the rear for cables, and a super soft interior to protect the Steam Deck's screen.

WaterField Pouch for Steam Deck

Best pouch

Another premium case from WaterField, their Steam Deck pouch, comes in multiple colors with pockets for SD cards and cables. You won't squeeze the AC adapter in here, but it's just the right size for the console and perfect for storing within another bag.

Choosing the best Steam Deck case

Valve's Steam Deck is perfect for portable PC gaming, and they're generous enough to include an official carrying case with every order. The point is to protect against damage, so if yours has become too scuffed up to store your console reliably, the Echzove hard shell case is an ideal replacement. It might appear under a different name, as these kinds of cheaper accessories regularly do on Amazon, but the product remains the same.

High-end cases from WaterField are only available from the official San Francisco manufacturer's website. Still, their high-quality bags have been making waves in the technology scene for a while now. If you can stomach the cost, they're a fashionable solution to carrying your console with a little subtlety since there's no Steam Deck logo plastered on the side. Whatever you choose, these cases pair up with the best Steam Deck accessories to get the most out of your new handheld PC.

Ben Wilson

Ben Wilson is a freelance writer working for Windows Central with technical expertise and a background in electronics retail. Fueling a technology and video game obsession with coffee, you can usually find him behind one screen or another.