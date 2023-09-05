Game faster and save big with WD Black SN850X gaming SSDs at a serious discount

Last year, Western Digital expanded its gaming line of WD_BLACK game drives with the super-fast SN850X Internal SSD PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe. These drives offer fast read speeds up to 7,300 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,350 MB/s. Plus, they are available with storage capacities of 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB. As you can imagine, these WD_BLACK SSDs are usually rather pricey, but right now Best Buy is offering them at a steep discount, which makes them far more affordable. Most notably, the 1TB option is the lowest price it's ever been at $70 off.



This makes it a great time to pick it up if you want to upgrade your laptop or PC before Starfield or any of the other big, upcoming PC games come out.

WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB Internal SSD | was $129.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy Load your games quickly with this fast WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD. It has read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s as well as write speeds up to 6,350 MB/s to keep up with your gaming needs. Price check: Amazon ($69.99)

WD_BLACK SN850X SSD in hand. (Image credit: Western Digital)

The best SSDs offer plenty of storage as well as fast read and write speeds. For these reasons, the WD_BLACK SN850X makes for such a good choice for gaming since it excels in each of these areas. You will need to install it into your compatible gaming laptop or gaming PC, but it's a relatively straightforward affair if you're comfortable doing that sort of thing.

Now, it's worth noting that the 2TB and 4TB storage capacity versions of the SN850X are also on sale at Best Buy. These are not the lowest prices we've ever seen for them, however, they are still really good discounts with the 2TB version being $80 off and the 4TB version being $100 off. So, if you've been thinking about upgrading your drive or adding more to your existing rig then this is a great time to make a purchase so you can do so.

The WD_BLACK SN850X SSD line is incredibly popular thanks to its solid performance and optional heat sink. What's more, Western Digital provides very good software support to help keep this line of drives up-to-date and secure. So it's no wonder that it is regarded so highly among tech experts and gamers.