I never wasted my money on Valve's official Steam Deck dock, and neither should you — I went with a cheaper (and superior) option

Without a doubt, Valve's Steam Deck is one of the most revolutionary and game-changing devices released in recent memory. It might run Linux, but it pushed for Windows PC game compatibility like nothing else ever has. We all benefit from its advancements, and Valve is relatively generous with its pricing — at least for the console itself. On the other hand, the official Steam Deck Docking Station feels like one of the most overpriced accessories in the entire category.

Thankfully, a fantastic third-party brand came along and offered a better, more affordable solution that has dropped even cheaper, as JSAUX's 6-in-1 Dock hits just $31.99 at Amazon for the final hours of October Prime Day. As powerful and flexible as this fully-fledged portable PC might be, it performs at its best when you open up the single USB-C port to a full range of I/O essentials like HDMI-out for true big-screen gaming, and I still use mine almost daily.

Why pay more for full functionality?

JSAUX's dock takes practically permanent placement on my desk — it's almost too useful. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As much as we all love Valve's Steam Deck since its initial review, it isn't without its annoyances. Getting files on and off mine is easier with JSAUX's dock since it gives me (several) full-size USB-A ports that work with traditional flash drives rather than messing around with network transfers. Moving old backups from my desktop to the Deck is part of why I'm still gaming: it's helping me clear decade-old backlogs.

Connecting any wireless Xbox controller to the Steam Deck via Bluetooth and hooking up my 4K TV via the JSAUX dock doesn't exactly guarantee any game will hit that resolution (they won't), but it gives me a fully-fledged desktop. It's not Windows, but I could install Windows 11 on my Steam Deck if I wanted to — there really is a fully functional desktop PC inside Valve's handheld. However, without a docking station, you'd be trapped on its 7-inch screen.

Put simply, at $31.99, JSAUX's 6-in-1 Dock unlocks the full potential of your Steam Deck. It works with ASUS' ROG Ally and Lenovo's Legion Go, too, and both come with a proper Windows 11 installation, so you can turn either into a standard desktop PC in a pinch with a mouse and keyboard connected to the extra USB-A ports. If you have a Steam Deck and don't own a docking station already, pick up JSAUX's third-party offering and save your cash — Valve's official option does nothing special.

