I've found the best Xbox controller Prime Day deals, and heads up: Amazon isn't the only one bringing heat

Amazon's October Prime Day season is here once again — nobody is actually calling it Big Deal Days, right? — and that means some of the best Xbox deals of the year are live. And no, I'm not just talking about the consoles themselves (though we did find some pretty incredible Xbox Series S deals).

In fact, I'd argue that many of the sweetest Xbox discounts on offer October 8-9 are for accessory products that enhance your gaming experience across Xbox and Windows PC. Amongst these peripherals, controllers are the most valuable and will have the biggest impact on your day-to-day gaming escapades, as pulling their triggers and pressing their buttons is the core way you interact with your favorite games.

As you'd expect, there are tons of great Xbox controller deals out there right now — many of them not even at Amazon — but which ones are the best? It's a good question, and luckily, you don't have to worry about figuring it out for yourself because I'm doing all the searching for you! Below, you'll find a list of the most enticing Xbox controller markdowns I've found so far, including both official controllers from Microsoft and third-party ones.

🔥Top October Prime Day Xbox controller deals🔥

Best Xbox controller Prime Day deals

Disclaimer Don't see a list of deals under this disclaimer? Consider disabling your adblocker for this page and then refreshing it to view it.

Xbox Wireless Controller | was $59.99 now $43.93 at Walmart The basic Xbox Wireless Controller Microsoft includes with every console purchase is still one of the best Xbox controllers if all you care about having is wireless connectivity. Walmart has a whopping 17 different color and pattern options on sale, with the most affordable ones being Carbon Black and Robot White. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Folks in need of a standard Xbox controller with wireless functionality across Xbox, Windows PC (with an adapter), and Bluetooth-capable devices ❌Avoid if: You're looking for a budget-tier controller or something more premium 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X|S Controller review 💰Price check: $44.49 at Target (Red)

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 | was $179.99 now $140 at Walmart As far as official Microsoft controllers go, the crème de la crème is its Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. With four back paddle buttons, a thumbstick tension control key, rubber grips, a huge 40-hour runtime with its rechargeable battery, a charging dock, a protective case for travel use, and more, it's easily the most advanced controller on the market. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Xbox and Windows PC players that want a premium version of Microsoft's regular controller with a 40-hour battery life, plenty of extra buttons, rubber grips, a charging dock, a carrying case, and more ❌Avoid if: You need something simple and budget-friendly, or you don't care about extras 🔍Our experience: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 review

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma | was $149.99 now $66.99 at Amazon Snazzy RGB lighting, rubberized grips, several extra buttons you can map inputs to, magnetic joysticks, and a sensitivity clutch for precise aiming all make the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma one of the best Xbox controllers out there, even if it's wired only and has been superseded by the V3. This Prime Day deal on it is equally fantastic, so take advantage of it before stock flies off the digital shelves. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Hardcore gamers looking for a competitive edge or an Xbox Elite Controller alternative, or fans of RGB lighting ❌Avoid if: You need something wireless or are after something budget-friendly 🔍Our experience: Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma review 💰Price check: $79.99 at Razer

Razer Wolverine V2 | was $89.99 now $54.95 at Amazon It's everything awesome about the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, but without the back paddles and the company's Chroma RGB lighting. If you'd like to spend even less money and don't mind giving up a little form and function, consider this deal. 👀See at: Amazon (White) | Amazon (Black) ✅Perfect for: Players who want most of the features of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, but don't mind giving up RGB and back paddle inputs ❌Avoid if: You care about those two features, or need a wireless controller 🔍Our experience: Razer Wolverine V2 review

ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro | was $149.99 now $109.99 at Newegg There aren't many third-party wireless Xbox controllers on the market, but this one from ASUS is worth a look — provided you're okay with the wireless only working on PC, as Xbox consoles use Microsoft proprietary wireless signal (you can use it on Xbox with a wired connection, though). It also comes with four extra programmable buttons, RGB, and a little OLED screen with customizable animations. 👀See at: Newegg or Amazon ✅Perfect for: Players who want something fancier than the standard Xbox controller, but also something that works wirelessly on PC ❌Avoid if: You want to use a controller wirelessly on your Xbox console, or you're after a budget option

ASUS ROG Raikiri | was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon This simpler version of the ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro gets rid of the OLED display and wireless connectivity, but is also considerably less expensive as a result. It's good competition against Razer's simpler Wolverine gamepads, especially when it's on sale for just $65. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Players that want RGB, some extra customizable buttons, and a unique design, but can live without wireless ❌Avoid if: You need wireless connectivity, or you really care about the Pro's OLED screen 💰Price check: $79.99 at Newegg

PowerA Wired Controller | was $29.99 now $26.88 at Walmart PowerA's simple, no-nonsense wired Xbox controller is our favorite budget option for Xbox and PC, and it's even less expensive than it usually is this Prime Day. It doesn't have any extra bells and whistles, but if you don't care about that, it's a fantastic pickup. 👀See at: Walmart or Amazon ✅Perfect for: Xbox and PC players that need an affordable wired controller to use ❌Avoid if: You need wireless connectivity or want luxury features 💰Price check: $29.99 at Best Buy

PDP REMATCH Advanced | was $29.99 now $26.99 at Walmart This budget wired controller competes with PowerA's, featuring a vibrant purple colorway and a laser-etched texture that offers players a more unique — albeit "loud" — look at the same price point. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Budget buyers who also want something that stands out with a unique style ❌Avoid if: You want a wireless controller, or something with lots of extra features

Xbox Controller + Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + 1-month Game Pass Bundle | was $126.27 now $74.99 at Amazon Looking to get into Xbox gaming without buying a console? This bundle includes a 4K Amazon Fire TV stick, a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a standard Xbox Wireless Controller, giving you everything you need to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming from the comfort of your living room. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: People who are interested in playing Xbox games but don't want to buy a console ❌Avoid if: You already have an Xbox console, an Amazon Fire TV stick, or an Xbox controller that you like

PowerA Play & Charge Kit | was $18.99 now $15.89 at Amazon Microsoft's official Xbox controllers require pairs of AA batteries to use out of the box, but with this affordable kit, you can convert them into rechargeable gamepads that have a cool battery life of 40 hours. The box includes a USB cable you can use for charging, too. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Players who have standard Xbox controllers they want to turn into rechargeable ones so they don't have to worry about buying batteries anymore ❌Avoid if: You're using a wired controller or a wireless one that already has a rechargeable battery in it

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals

We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings:

Prime Day Xbox controller deals: FAQ

What's the best Xbox controller that's on sale? With so many different Xbox controllers heavily discounted right now, it can be hard to know what the best Xbox controller to buy is. For most people, I think a standard Xbox Wireless Controller will offer the best balance of value and price, though I also strongly recommend PowerA's gamepads to anyone looking to game on a budget. On the premium side of things, meanwhile, you'll be best off with one of Microsoft's Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 gamepads or something from Razer's excellent Wolverine lineup.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for these deals? You'll need an Amazon Prime membership for any Amazon deals marked with the red "Prime Big Deal" tag (Amazon's offered free trial counts) on their store page, but not for any other discounts visible on the seller's website. None of the deals from other retailers listed here require other kinds of memberships, either, though you can get benefits like free shipping with Walmart Plus, Target Circle, My Best Buy, and the like.

When does October Prime Day end? Amazon's October Prime Day will last until 11:59 p.m. PT on October 9, at which point the event will officially conclude.