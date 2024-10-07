I scoured the internet to find the lowest prices on Xbox Series S and its best accessories this Prime Day
Those looking for the most affordable way to get into gaming (or make someone in their life very happy) should look no further than the Xbox Series S, a big deal in a small package.
For Amazon Prime Day (or Big Deal Days, if you're Amazon) in Oct. 2024, the Xbox Series S and many of the best accessories that make it even better are and will continue to enjoy some excellent discounts. I love the Series S myself and have had years to explore what really makes this console shine, so I'm taking it upon myself to scour the internet during Prime Day (and every other retailer's conveniently parallel "Anti-Prime Day" deals events).
Don't wait and leave the searching to me. I'll be keeping this page updated with the best deals I can find on the Xbox Series S console and the best accessories for it like controllers, headsets, storage expansions, and more.
Best Xbox Series S Prime Day deals
We're still waiting to spot some great Xbox Series S deals or bundles, but you can keep scrolling for early deals on the best Xbox Series S accessories, including headsets, storage expansions, TVs & monitors, and more!
Best Xbox Series S accessory Prime Day deals
Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S (1TB) + Game Drive for Xbox (2TB) Dual Pack | was $249 now $199 at Walmart
If you want to relieve any storage concerns you might have the Xbox Series S, this Dual Pack from Seagate is an excellent deal. You get the excellent 1TB Expansion Card to play all Xbox Series X|S games, but you also get a 2TB HDD for backward compatible games (complete with an Xbox green LED) and a 1-month code for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
👀See at: Walmart
✅Perfect for: Those who want an all-in-one solution to massively expand their Xbox Series S storage, both for native Xbox Series X|S games and older backward compatible Xbox titles.
❌Avoid if: You want a faster SSD that can load older backward compatible games with comparable performance to the Xbox Series S itself, as this 2TB HDD will perform closer to an Xbox One.
🔍Our review: Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S review | Windows Central
HyperX Cloud III Wired Headset for Xbox | was $99.99 now $69.95 at Amazon
One of the best affordable gaming headsets of all time is now even more affordable thanks to this deal. The HyperX Cloud III is super comfy and sounds great, too, although this version does still include the wire. If you're fine with that, this is an awesome deal.
✅Perfect for: You want a comfortable, durable headset with premium audio quality and want to save money.
❌Avoid if: You'd rather sacrifice some quality in order to drop the wire.
💰Price check: $99.99 at HP
🔍Our review: HyperX Cloud III Wired Headset for Xbox review | Windows Central
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Headset for Xbox | was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy
It's no secret that the wireless Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is one of my favorite gaming headsets of all time, and you can get the core design and experience for a lot less with the V2 X, a wired version for Xbox that still offers 7.1 surround sound, a quality design, and a dependable microphone.
✅Perfect for: Those who want great surround sound and solid mic quality out of an affordable wired headset.
❌Avoid if: You want to cut the wire, as you'll need to spend more to get a great wireless experience.
👉Alternative deal: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset for Xbox for $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy
Best Xbox Series S TV and monitor Prime Day deals
UPspec Gaming xScreen for Xbox Series S (11.6-inches) | was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon
The xScreen is an intriguing product only made possible by the Xbox Series S' compact design. This accessory seamlessly connects to the back of your Series S and gives it a stowable 11.6-inch display, so you can take your Xbox Series S anywhere and still game (as long as you have an outlet).
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Those who want to transform their Xbox Series S into a mobile console perfect for holidays and hotel stays.
❌Avoid if: You're Xbox Series S will spend most of its life attached to the same TV.
🔍Our review: UPspec Gaming xScreen for Xbox Series S review | Windows Central
Samsung Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (65-inches) | was $2,799.99 now $1,377.99 at Walmart
Samsung's premium Class QN90C Neo QLED TV boasts a bright and colorful 65-inch panel with a 4K resolution, and is excellent for gaming with HDMI 2.1, a fast 120Hz refresh rate, and a suite of gaming-specific features and modes.
👀See at: Walmart
✅Perfect for: Gaming on next-gen consoles, or just for use as the perfect all-around TV.
❌Avoid if: You're looking for a more modest TV that closely matches the Xbox Series S' capabilities.
💰Price check: $1,399.99 at Best Buy
Roku Plus 4K Smart TV (55-inches) | was $499.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy
For those looking for an excellent, balanced TV that pairs well with the Xbox Series S, this Roku Plus TV lacks a 120Hz refresh rate but still rocks great picture quality, HDMI ports, and gorgeous HDR support (including Dolby Vision, which works best with Xbox).
👀See at: Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Casual gaming with the Xbox Series S, especially for those who value visuals over framerates.
❌Avoid if: You want a higher refresh rate than 60Hz for gaming.
💰Price check: $448 at Walmart
VEATOOL 2.1ch TV Soundbar | was $99.99 now $44.99 at Walmart
This isn't a TV, but it's a necessity if you want to get the best audio experience with yours. This 2.1-channel surround soundbar is a perfect, highly affordable option for the Xbox Series S with plenty of wired input options. It even has Bluetooth 5 support and a remote control.
👀See at: Walmart
✅Perfect for: Boosting the sound quality of your TV without breaking the bank.
❌Avoid if: You want more channels for your surround sound or something with a better audio quality.
Xbox Series S Prime Day deals: Frequently asked questions
How does the Xbox Series S compare to other consoles?
The Xbox Series S is the most affordable of the true "next-gen" consoles, which includes the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5|5 Pro. With a $300 MSRP, the Series S is closer in price to the more casual Nintendo Switch and is significantly more affordable than most gaming PCs, but is still capable of playing all the latest and greatest modern games on Xbox.
The Series S does target more modest 1080-1440p and 30-60 FPS performance metrics in most games than the far more powerful (and expensive) Xbox Series X and PS5. This and its small, compact design and low price tag make it the best console for casual or beginner gamers, and many use the Series S as a secondary or bedroom console for Xbox gaming, movie and TV show streaming, and more.
With Xbox's in-depth family settings, the Xbox Series S is also an excellent console for children, with many ways to filter and restrict content, as well as put various protections in place against wayward purchases or unwanted contact from strangers.
What should I know about the Series S?
The Xbox Series S is a fantastic console, but there are some things you should know before purchasing. First, this is a digital-only console. That means physical Xbox games won't work with this console, nor is there a Blu-ray drive for physical movies or shows. Everything you do on the Series S will need to be downloaded or streamed.
The base Series S also has only 512GB of SSD storage, which isn't a ton of space for new, modern AAA games and their ballooning download sizes. Apart from this and the different performance targets, the Xbox Series S offers more-or-less an identical experience to the Xbox Series X but in a much smaller package and at a much lower price point.
Is the Xbox Series S about to be replaced?
The Xbox Series S is nearing four years old, so it's understandable to wonder if a successor may be around the corner. We're still a few years away from the Xbox Series S being phased out as a console, however, so you don't have to worry about your brand-new purchase immediately being out of date.
Even when the Series S is replaced, Xbox does an excellent job with backward compatibility, so your Series S will continue to be supported and function for years to come.
What are the best accessories for the Xbox Series S?
If you're wondering what accessories you should prioritize for the Xbox Series S, I've got you covered. For one, I suggest prioritizing storage expansion. Even if you don't want to pay for the more expensive official expansion cards, you can still pick up a solid external storage drive for the Xbox Series S that lets you play older Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games without compromising performance.
The Xbox Series S also comes with a great controller in the box, but grabbing a second controller or two is never a bad idea. A great gaming headset can make your gaming experiences so much more immersive, too, and the Series S supports both wired and wireless options. Finally, if you fancy taking your Xbox Series S with you during holidays and business trips, you can even pick up a portable screen that turns the Series S into a mobile console.
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for any of this?
Amazon Prime Day may put Amazon front and center, but I'll be looking at all the best retailers for the best deals and Xbox Series S and its accessories. If you need an Amazon Prime membership or may benefit from a My Best Buy membership, Walmart Plus membership, or Target Circle membership (depending on the retailer and deal), I'll be sure to let you know front and center.
How long will these deals last?
Amazon Prime Day is technically Tuesday, Oct. 8 to Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, but that doesn't mean these deals will only exist on those days. Amazon is already running great discounts and other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart love to beat Amazon to the punch with earlier and longer sales events that have been dubbed "Anti-Prime Day" this year. I'll be keeping this page updated to ensure that the deals you'll see are up-to-date and ready to save you money.
