Yesterday, on April 23, Intel updated its "Game On" driver for Arc & Iris Xe graphics hardware, moving to version 32.0.101.6737 — now available for download directly from Intel.com.

The new driver officially supports the blockbuster re-release of Bethesda's instant hit RPG, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on Intel's Arc B-Series "Battlemage" desktop GPUs, including the budget-friendly B570 and B580 and the last-gen Arc A-Series "Alchemist" cards, like the RTX 3060-challenging Intel Arc A750 and sub-$200 Arc A580.

Plus, Intel includes support for integrated GPUs used in Core Ultra Series 1 (Meteor Lake) and recent Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake) mobile processors, but I'd temper your expectations based on The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered PC system requirements and specs.

Even in my own experience, I'm seeing stuttering with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor paired with an NVIDIA "Founders Edition" RTX 4090 graphics card — but this is something I expect Bethesda to address with game patches.

Game-specific benefits for "Infinity Nikki" (me neither) on Battlemage GPUs deliver up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1080p or up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1440p with "Ultra" settings, but this "gacha" game remains listed as "Coming soon" on Steam, so it's not particularly exciting (at least not for me, after I had to look it up).

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 comes to Intel Arc

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 "expertly weaves two RPG genres together". (Image credit: Windows Central)

Besides the overwhelming hype for Virtuos' The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Intel also adds support for the "certified banger" from Game Pass, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, with its latest Arc GPU driver.

It's undoubtedly been overshadowed by Bethesda's "shadow drop", but this hybrid RPG still stands as "one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year". If you're running a capable Intel Arc GPU, now's your chance to try Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, currently on sale for $34.79 at CDKeys .

