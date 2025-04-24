Intel Arc graphics driver brings support for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered to desktop PCs and Core Ultra laptop GPUs
Intel Arc "Game On" driver 32.0.101.6737 officially supports Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Bethesda's mega-hit remaster on PC.
Yesterday, on April 23, Intel updated its "Game On" driver for Arc & Iris Xe graphics hardware, moving to version 32.0.101.6737 — now available for download directly from Intel.com.
The new driver officially supports the blockbuster re-release of Bethesda's instant hit RPG, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on Intel's Arc B-Series "Battlemage" desktop GPUs, including the budget-friendly B570 and B580 and the last-gen Arc A-Series "Alchemist" cards, like the RTX 3060-challenging Intel Arc A750 and sub-$200 Arc A580.
Plus, Intel includes support for integrated GPUs used in Core Ultra Series 1 (Meteor Lake) and recent Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake) mobile processors, but I'd temper your expectations based on The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered PC system requirements and specs.
Even in my own experience, I'm seeing stuttering with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor paired with an NVIDIA "Founders Edition" RTX 4090 graphics card — but this is something I expect Bethesda to address with game patches.
Game-specific benefits for "Infinity Nikki" (me neither) on Battlemage GPUs deliver up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1080p or up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1440p with "Ultra" settings, but this "gacha" game remains listed as "Coming soon" on Steam, so it's not particularly exciting (at least not for me, after I had to look it up).
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 comes to Intel Arc
Besides the overwhelming hype for Virtuos' The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Intel also adds support for the "certified banger" from Game Pass, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, with its latest Arc GPU driver.
It's undoubtedly been overshadowed by Bethesda's "shadow drop", but this hybrid RPG still stands as "one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year". If you're running a capable Intel Arc GPU, now's your chance to try Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, currently on sale for $34.79 at CDKeys.
Patch notes
Gaming highlights
Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Game performance improvements on Intel Arc B-series Graphics GPUs versus Intel 32.0.101.6734 software driver for:
- Infinity Nikki (DX12)
- Up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Up to 5% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ultra settings
