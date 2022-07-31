Save up to 16% on these prebuilt gaming PCs covering a range of budgets

If you have the time and the money and the know-how, you can build your own computer. And if you decide to do that, great. If you're not necessarily ready to commit to that adventure, or you need a PC right away, then it's okay to grab a prebuilt. It's especially nice with a sale like today that covers several kinds of prebuilt PCs from Skytech that are all on sale and built to give you a great gaming experience. You can save up to 16% in this Skytech gaming PC sale at Amazon (opens in new tab), but the prices are limited and so is the product. Grab one while you can, and you'll be playing your favorite games before the end of the week.

The least expensive option is the Skytech Blaze II gaming PC, which clocks in at just $759.99 in this sale (opens in new tab). This PC normally sells for as much as $900 and usually only drops to around $800 when it does go on sale. Today's price drop is unique.

This PC includes an Intel Core i3-10105F processor with up to 4.4GHz speeds on Max Boost, a 500GB solid state drive, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. YOu'll get plenty of USB ports, fans with RGB lighting, and it even comes with a keyboard and mouse so all you need is a screen to get gaming out of the box.

The top end model on sale here is the Skytech Prism II (opens in new tab), which is down to $2,729.99 today. This PC was selling for as much as $3,500 in June, and it has never gone this low.

The Prism II comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor with up to 4.7GHz speeds, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive with NVMe tech for faster read/write times, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card that is sure to have you playing at the highest settings. It has liquid cooling, half a dozen fans with RGB lighting, and plenty more.