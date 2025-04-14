This sale does help, but it's still hard to recommend this version of the Legion Go when there are better options now (and more coming in the future).

The Lenovo Legion Go S is one of the biggest misses we've seen in the growing gaming handheld space, mostly because expectations were so high for it.

You can now pick up the Lenovo Legion Go S for just $599.99 at Best Buy, a $130 discount on the version with the Ryzen Z2 Go chipset, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

It's certainly a major pricing improvement, but I'd still personally recommend choosing the regular (more versatile) 8.8" Lenovo Legion Go for $649.99 at Best Buy. It's the better handheld for most people, at least until the SteamOS versions of the Legion Go S land on shelves.

Getting Better 📈 Lenovo Legion Go S — Ryzen Z2 Go | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD

Was: $729.99

Now: $599.99 at Best Buy "The Lenovo Legion Go S highlights Lenovo's commitment to this growing category of devices, and it's absolutely a more refined, elegant gaming handheld than the Legion Go that came before it. The best design, controls, and display in the world wouldn't quite make up for performance and battery life that fails to keep up with the competition, though — especially when the Legion Go S costs as much as it does." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a beautiful all-in-one game handheld with a large high-quality display, and aren't too worried about performance. ❌Avoid if: You want the best performance you can get in a gaming handheld, or you're willing to wait for the SteamOS version. 👉See now: BestBuy.com ❓Why Best Buy? Our favorite tech retailer. Return period: 15 days. Price match? ☑️ (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support .

My Recommendation ✅ Lenovo Legion Go — Ryzen Z1 Extreme | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD

Was: $749.99

Now: $649.99 at Best Buy "Thanks to its large 8.8-inch display, built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers, the Lenovo Legion Go stands out as one of the most versatile Windows gaming handhelds available." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Those who want the most versatile Windows gaming handheld, with a built-in kickstand and detachable controllers. ❌Avoid if: You won't use those detachable controllers and want something with a sleek, modern design. 👉See now: BestBuy.com

Is this a good deal?

The Legion Go S looks so good compared to my ROG Ally X, but the performance difference meant I chose the latter over the former. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Honestly, that's a difficult question to answer. Lenovo is one of the biggest players in the PC gaming hardware space, and you can usually trust that any Lenovo Legion product will be great.

In most ways, the Lenovo Legion Go S meets or even exceeds expectations, with one of the most polished and comfortable designs of any gaming handheld on the market. It's a wonderful design fronted by a wonderful display, and shows Lenovo's committment to the category.

However, the latest Lenovo Legion Go falls short in one major way: performance. Its AMD Ryzen Z2 Go chipset is woefully underpowered compared to other Windows gaming handhelds, and the deficit is even more egregious when you consider the price.

In my in-depth Lenovo Legion Go S review, I recommended waiting for the SteamOS version to arrive, but a sizeable price cut may be worth waiting for, too. Now it's here, so is it worth buying the Lenovo Legion Go S for $599.99 at Best Buy?

On one hand, this is a sizeable discount that does make the Legion Go S a lot more appealing. On the other, you can still get the more powerful and versatile Lenovo Legion Go for $649.99 at Best Buy, and I'd still argue that's the better deal.

New Legion Go S models are on the way

The SteamOS version of the Legion Go S could be awesome, and the Windows version will get even better with more options, too. (Image credit: Windows Central / Lenovo)

I can't discuss the Lenovo Legion Go S without also mentioning that new configurations are on the way. For one, the Legion Go S is getting a new high-end model powered by the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme inside the best gaming handhelds, which will cost $829.99 at Best Buy.

More importantly, the Legion Go S is also getting its long-awaited SteamOS version, making it the first true competitor to the Steam Deck. Being a larger, more powerful Steam Deck will make this handheld very attractive to a lot of people, and a lower starting price of $549.99 at Best Buy certainly helps.

For those who want the best of both worlds, the Legion Go S is getting a SteamOS variant with the Ryzen Z1 Extreme for $749.99 at Best Buy, too. I had hoped all these prices would be around $50 lower than they are, but each model will still be a better deal than the launch Legion Go S.

Those models are expected to launch around May 25, 2025, though, so we still have a wait ahead of us. If you're looking for a great gaming handheld now, I'd recommend gunning for the regular Lenovo Legion Go.