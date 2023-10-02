This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is almost $1,000 off

The NVIDIA RTX 4090 is one of the most powerful gaming GPUs around, and right now you can get a prebuilt PC with that graphics card inside for $950 off. A Dell discount takes almost $1,000 off the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KF and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090.

Buying an Alienware Aurora R15 is a great way to get the latest gaming specs at a more affordable price. Since Dell launched the Alienware Aurora R16 earlier this year, the R15 is often on sale. The newer Aurora R16 does have improved airflow and acoustics, but the Aurora R15 still has options for the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA.

Alienware Aurora R15 | now $2,899.99 This powerful gaming PC features the latest internals from NVIDIA and Intel but at a discount when compared to the newer Aurora R16. This particular model runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. Price check: $3,099.99 at Best Buy (RTX 4080 model)

This discounted Alienware Aurora R15 should be able to handle the best PC games. In addition to its high-end CPU and GPU combination, this model of the Aurora R15 has 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. While 32GB of RAM is enough for gaming and creative work, you may want to expand the Aurora R15's storage.

Some games take up over 100GB of storage. But the Aurora R15 can be upgraded, and you can likely find a solid SSD to put in yourself for less than Dell would charge to include more storage in the box. The Samsung 990 Pro is a solid choice for gaming and is currently on sale through Amazon.