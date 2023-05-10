PSA: Destiny 2's amazing RGB shader Photo Finish is on sale this week

What you need to know

One of Destiny 2's most unique and sought-after shaders, Photo Finish, is available to purchase this week.

The shader gives every light on armor and weapons a color-rotating RGB effect that's similar to the lighting you'll find on many gaming peripherals.

Previously, the shader was only on sale during the 2022 Guardian Games. It will be available until May 16 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, Destiny 2's next weekly reset.

The shader costs 300 Bright Dust, and can be bought from the Bright Dust section of the Eververse Store.

Customizing your armor and weapons is a huge part of player expression in Destiny 2, and one of the main ways you can do it is by using shaders. Shaders are essentially paint jobs for your gear that change its color, and some shaders even tweak or add things like material textures and decal patterns as well.

Many Destiny 2 shaders are fairly easy to acquire, but there are plenty that can be difficult to get your hands on due to gameplay achievement requirements or limited-time availability, too. One such shader is Photo Finish, colloquially known as the "RGB shader." This incredibly unique shader gives lights on armor and weapons an RGB effect that's very similar to the lighting you'll find on modern gaming keyboards, mice, and other peripherals.

Previously, Photo Finish was only available during the 2022 Guardian Games. However, now that the 2023 version of Destiny 2's Guardian Games event is active, developer Bungie has made it purchasable again for a limited time. To get the shader, head to the Bright Dust tab in the Eververse Store and buy it for 300 Bright Dust.

If you don't have any Bright Dust, don't worry — you can get some fast. Tons of the challenges from Season of Defiance's Seasonal Challenges section on the Quest menu reward Bright Dust, and plenty of them can be completed quickly. Additionally, several of the bounties available from the Guardian Games vendor, Eva Levante, will give you some Bright Dust when finished, too.

Note that the Eververse Store's inventory rotates weekly, so you have one week to snag Photo Finish and all of its rainbow vomit goodness before it goes away again. It'll be available until the next Destiny 2 weekly reset on May 16 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, so make sure you get it while you can!

Destiny 2: Lightfall is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. In it, you'll take the fight to Emperor Calus, gain access to Strand subclasses and their unique abilities, and more.