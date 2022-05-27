Save hundreds on electronics during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale

Best Buy's Memorial Day weekend sale (opens in new tab) is live now! This 4-day sale features *huge* discounts on all sorts of electronics and tech, even including kitchen appliances and fancy furniture. Basically, if Best Buy sells it you can expect to see a deal on it at some point over the weekend. The top deals include big savings on Windows laptops, 4K smart TVs, and audio gear like headphones and Bluetooth speakers.

You can get free delivery on a lot of this, but the sale isn't exclusive to online either. Shop in store or just order online for in-store pickup if you'd rather not wait a couple of days to get your item. Since this is such a big event for Best Buy, you'll also be able to find a lot of these deals price matched at other retailers. Even if they aren't price matched right away, you can generally contact customer service if there is a retailer you prefer to shop at.

The sale lasts through the end of the day on Monday. That's a day longer than most Best Buy sales, but the products on sale will change throughout the weekend. Your favorite deal might even sell out. Don't wait until the last minute and get your shopping in now. We've rounded up a few of the better sales going on right here.

Keep in mind Best Buy isn't the only one with Memorial Day deals, either. Check out the Dell Summer Sale for big savings on monitors and Dell laptops, or check out our roundup of great laptop sales happening all across the internet right now.