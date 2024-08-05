SEGA files a trademark for potentially a mysterious new Yakuza/Like a Dragon project

What you need to know

SEGA has announced that it has filed a new trademark for a project titled 'Yakuza Wars'.

No detailed information is currently available about 'Yakuza Wars' however fans are speculating that this project could be a new project related to SEGA's Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise.

Like a Dragon (formerly localized as Yakuza in the west), is a series of action games and turn-based RPGs that follows the turbulent adventures of former members of the yakuza as they fight to survive the clutches of Japan's dark criminal underworld.

Recently, the legendary publisher SEGA announced (via @Wario64 on X) that it has filed a new trademark for an upcoming project labeled 'Yakuza Wars'. According to a report by Noisy PIxel, the trademark was officially filed on July 26, 2024, and it was publicly revealed on August 5, 2024.

Aside from the name, SEGA has not disclosed any information about what the project entails at this time.

Yakuza Wars trademark filed by SEGA https://t.co/2r8S3lSKNE pic.twitter.com/0VD4pVh4RyAugust 5, 2024

Judging by the name, it is highly likely 'Yakuza Wars' could be a new project related SEGA's popular Like a Dragon franchise (formerly known as Yakuza in the West). Like a Dragon is a series of action-adventure games and turn-based JRPGs that follow the complicated, crazy, and tragic lives of various former members of the yakuza crime family like the stoic Kiryu Kazuma or the exuberant Ichiban Kasuga.

Fans on Reddit speculate that 'Yakuza Wars' could be a mobile game similar to Pokémon GO or Monster Hunter NOW, where you walk to collect SEGA merchandise referencing classic SEGA games and beat up yakuza, crooks, and other bad guys along the way.

Of course, trademarks don't always represent what the final product's title is going to be, so it is possible that 'Yakuza Wars' may not be a new Like a Dragon game and end up something entirely different. For example, Noisy Pixel speculates that 'Yakuza Wars' could be a new entry in SEGA's Sakura Wars franchise, a series of turn-based strategies games and actions where players wage wars in giant mechs and engage in romantic subplots.

Noisy Pixel even goes as far as to say that 'Yakuza Wars' might end up being a crossover between Sakura Wars and Like a Dragon. It's certainly possible as both franchises are owned by SEGA and Like a Dragon has made spin-off crossover titles with other franchises before such as Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise. This game is based on the iconic Fist of the North Star anime/manga series and features the beat em' gameplay of most Like a Dragon titles and features the series' iconic protagonist, Kiryu Kazuma as a cosmetic skin.

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

Will 'Yakuza Wars' end up being a Like a Dragon game or an entirely new IP

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - Launch 101 Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

SEGA's Like a Dragon series has gained a huge surge in popularity over the past several years with critically acclaimed titles like Yakuza 0, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Yakuza 6: Song of Life, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth helping the franchise achieve worldwide praise outside of Japan and selling over seven million copies.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some of these games like Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth have even earned a spot among our favorite Xbox JRPGs and best overall Xbox games lists here at Windows Central.

In addition, SEGA in recent months announced plans on taking the Like a Dragon franchise to the silver screen as a new upcoming live-action TV show adaptation of the franchise titled 'Yakuza: Like a Dragon' is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 25, 2025.

As for what I think 'Yakuza Wars' could be. Honestly, your guess is as good as mine if it ends up being a new Like a Dragon game or a completely original title centered on the yakuza. At this point, only time will tell, and we'll keep an eye to let you know what this mysterious trademark title will ultimately turn into once the final product is revealed.