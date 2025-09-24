Silent Hill f and Stellar Blade are on special discounts — Today only, grab one of 2024's breakout hits and one of the most highly anticipated horror titles of 2025 for less
For one day only, Newegg is offering discounts for the critically acclaimed Stellar Blade and the highly anticipated Silent Hill f that you don't want to miss.
Newegg, one of the more prominent video game retailers, has got on its hands on two special discounts for two very special games. One is for the stylish, 3D action game Stellar Blade, and the other is for Silent Hill f, a brand new, fresh take on the Silent Hill franchise.
Silent Hill f normally runs for $69.99 while Stellar Blade: Complete Edition has a retail price of $79.99. However, Newegg is selling Xbox/Windows PC version of Silent Hill f for $62.99 and the Steam version of Stellar Blade: Complete Edition for $51.99, thanks to promo codes that will only last for today.
Play as the mighty warrior EVE and cut through hordes of monsters to save humanity from extinction in this epic, action-adventure game for the ages.
✅Perfect for: Fans of over-the-top action games with complex combat systems, and larger-than-life, challenging bosses to battle.
❌Avoid if: You prefer slower-paced games like turn-based RPGs or strategy games, or prefer high fantasy as opposed to grim yet fantastical sci-fi settings.
See at: Newegg
🤔Alternate deals: GreenManGaming ($57.89) | Loaded ($65.29)
The once peaceful town of Ebisugaoka has been turned into a living nightmare, and you must help Hinako escape it or she will succumb to madness forever.
✅Perfect for: Fans of disturbing, atmospheric survival horror games where resource management is crucial to your survival.
❌Avoid if: You can't handle horror games or if you prefer action-oriented horror games as opposed to survival horror games.
See at: Newegg
🤔Alternate deals: GreenManGaming (Steam) ($51.79) | Loaded (Xbox/Windows PC) ($65.29)
Why should you buy Silent Hill f and Stellar Blade?
Stellar Blade is a 3rd-person action-adventure game released in 2024 on PlayStation 5 before being ported to PC in 2025.
In this game, you play as EVE, a warrior of exceptional prowess who is on a quest to save humanity from extinction, as the planet has been ravaged by horrifying monsters known as the Naytiba.
Stellar Blade received many accolades from critics and players for its thought-provoking, dramatic story filled with twists, stunning visuals, intense action set pieces, challenging enemies to battle, and an engrossing combat system overflowing with complex combos and weapons to master.
Stellar Blade became so popular that it sold over three million copies across PC and PlayStation 5.
If you enjoy over-the-top action games like Nier: Automata or Devil May Cry, where you can chain together long combos to perform devastating attacks, then you will enjoy Stellar Blade, especially now that the Complete Edition on PC is on sale $51.99 at Newegg.
The Complete Edition will net you the base game, Boss Challenge Mode, Chinese and Japanese voiceover with lip-sync support, and various cosmetic items, including twenty-five costumes, three pairs of glasses, and six pairs of earrings.
Meanwhile, Silent Hill f is a 3rd-person survival horror and is the latest entry in Konami's long-running Silent Hill franchise, set to launch on September 25, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.
In this game, you play as Shimizu Hinako, an innocent girl whose life has been completely turned upside-down as her home village has been engulfed by a mysterious fog that has replaced most of its inhabitants with nightmarish creatures.
Now Shimizu Hinako must find her missing friends, look for a way to escape her cursed home, and uncover the truth behind why this horrible tragedy happened before she loses her mind.
This game aims to provide a fresh take on the Silent Hill series by taking us away from the iconic Americana-style locale of Silent Hill to a Japanese setting rife with nightmare-inducing imagery and psychological themes that will keep you up at night.
It's been receiving favorable reviews before its launch, as it's reaching an average Critic review score of 86 on Metacritic at the time of this writing. That puts it on par with the classic Silent Hill 3, but not quite reaching the heights of the critically acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake.
Websites like Destructoid, GameSpot, and Dualshockers praised Silent Hill f highly for its dark story and forboding atmosphere, while other websites like TechRadar and IGN criticized it for its lackluster combat system.
If you're a fan of Silent Hill or survival horror games like Crono: The New Dawn and have been looking forward to this Xbox title (and want to draw your own conclusions about it), the Xbox version of Silent Hill f is on sale at Newegg for $62.99. Just make sure to use the promo code to get the full discount.
Beware that Newegg's promo codes for Silent Hill f and Stellar Blade will only be available for today, so you'd best get on these deals while you can.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!
