Get your hands on two of 2025's biggest titles for a limited time discount

Newegg, one of the more prominent video game retailers, has got on its hands on two special discounts for two very special games. One is for the stylish, 3D action game Stellar Blade, and the other is for Silent Hill f, a brand new, fresh take on the Silent Hill franchise.

Silent Hill f normally runs for $69.99 while Stellar Blade: Complete Edition has a retail price of $79.99. However, Newegg is selling Xbox/Windows PC version of Silent Hill f for $62.99 and the Steam version of Stellar Blade: Complete Edition for $51.99, thanks to promo codes that will only last for today.

Cut a path to salvation Save 25% ($20) Stellar Blade: Complete Edition: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Newegg

Play as the mighty warrior EVE and cut through hordes of monsters to save humanity from extinction in this epic, action-adventure game for the ages. ✅Perfect for: Fans of over-the-top action games with complex combat systems, and larger-than-life, challenging bosses to battle. ❌Avoid if: You prefer slower-paced games like turn-based RPGs or strategy games, or prefer high fantasy as opposed to grim yet fantastical sci-fi settings. See at: Newegg 🤔Alternate deals: GreenManGaming ($57.89) | Loaded ($65.29) Read more ▼

Why should you buy Silent Hill f and Stellar Blade?

Stellar Blade - Official PC Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Stellar Blade is a 3rd-person action-adventure game released in 2024 on PlayStation 5 before being ported to PC in 2025.

In this game, you play as EVE, a warrior of exceptional prowess who is on a quest to save humanity from extinction, as the planet has been ravaged by horrifying monsters known as the Naytiba.

Stellar Blade received many accolades from critics and players for its thought-provoking, dramatic story filled with twists, stunning visuals, intense action set pieces, challenging enemies to battle, and an engrossing combat system overflowing with complex combos and weapons to master.

Stellar Blade became so popular that it sold over three million copies across PC and PlayStation 5.

If you enjoy over-the-top action games like Nier: Automata or Devil May Cry, where you can chain together long combos to perform devastating attacks, then you will enjoy Stellar Blade, especially now that the Complete Edition on PC is on sale $51.99 at Newegg.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Complete Edition will net you the base game, Boss Challenge Mode, Chinese and Japanese voiceover with lip-sync support, and various cosmetic items, including twenty-five costumes, three pairs of glasses, and six pairs of earrings.

SILENT HILL f | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, Silent Hill f is a 3rd-person survival horror and is the latest entry in Konami's long-running Silent Hill franchise, set to launch on September 25, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

In this game, you play as Shimizu Hinako, an innocent girl whose life has been completely turned upside-down as her home village has been engulfed by a mysterious fog that has replaced most of its inhabitants with nightmarish creatures.

Now Shimizu Hinako must find her missing friends, look for a way to escape her cursed home, and uncover the truth behind why this horrible tragedy happened before she loses her mind.

Silent Hill f - Story Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

This game aims to provide a fresh take on the Silent Hill series by taking us away from the iconic Americana-style locale of Silent Hill to a Japanese setting rife with nightmare-inducing imagery and psychological themes that will keep you up at night.

It's been receiving favorable reviews before its launch, as it's reaching an average Critic review score of 86 on Metacritic at the time of this writing. That puts it on par with the classic Silent Hill 3, but not quite reaching the heights of the critically acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake.

Websites like Destructoid, GameSpot, and Dualshockers praised Silent Hill f highly for its dark story and forboding atmosphere, while other websites like TechRadar and IGN criticized it for its lackluster combat system.

If you're a fan of Silent Hill or survival horror games like Crono: The New Dawn and have been looking forward to this Xbox title (and want to draw your own conclusions about it), the Xbox version of Silent Hill f is on sale at Newegg for $62.99. Just make sure to use the promo code to get the full discount.

Beware that Newegg's promo codes for Silent Hill f and Stellar Blade will only be available for today, so you'd best get on these deals while you can.