Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets an action-packed gameplay trailer ahead of launch

What you need to know

There's a new gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The trailer focuses on taking down the corrupted heroes of the League, with glimpses of boss fights against the Flash, Green Lantern, Batman, and Superman.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on Jan. 30, 2024 for anyone that preorders the Deluxe Edition, with the standard edition launching on Feb. 2, 2024.

Anyone hankering to try and punch Superman, your time is nearly here.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is on the way, bringing co-op combat against corrupted superheroes. Ahead of the game's launch, WB Games and Rocksteady Studios shared a new gameplay trailer that's focused on boss fights against the fallen members of the Justice League. You can check it out below:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is launching on Jan. 30, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 for anyone that preorders the Deluxe Edition. The regular version of the game launches later on Feb. 2, 2024.

What does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League mean for Rocksteady and WB Games?

WB Games had a massive year as a publisher in 2023, launching Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1. The former went on to become the best-selling game of the year around the world, with over 22 million copies sold, while the latter sold over 3 million copies as of November 2023.

While these games will continue to sell some copies throughout 2024, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is WB Games' primary launch this year, and its performance will have a huge hand in determining WB Games' performance as a publisher for the next several months. Developer Rocksteady Studios, an industry darling for its work on three of the four Batman Arkham games, has not launched a game since 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight.

Reception from a recent round of previews for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was mixed to negative, though after the NDA was lifted, many players have also come forward to say that they enjoyed the Closed Alpha test.

Analysis: Hoping for the best

While a Suicide Squad game isn't what I wanted to see from Rocksteady, I'm definitely open to having my mind changed. The Arkham games universe is ripe for exploration, and I'd love to be blown away by an awesome David vs. Goliath story that treats this setting and these iconic characters with respect. We'll see how things pan out soon enough.