The 12 best Prime Day gaming accessory deals to level up your setup

There's never a better time to stock up on useful gaming accessories than during Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event, as hundreds of peripherals frequently go on sale for massively discounted prices. Whether you're looking for a new controller for your Xbox, a high-performance gaming mouse that will help you improve your aim game, a quality headset that sounds and feels great to use, or another type of accessory, there's something on sale that you'll love.

We've been combing through Amazon for the best Prime Day deals around the clock, and that includes deals on gaming peripherals. Here's a collection of 12 of the best ones we've tracked down during our hunt.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset | $70 $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The excellent SteelSeries Arctis 3 wired headset offers gamers on all platforms high sound quality, a nice mic, and great comfort for a fraction of what other options cost. In terms of bang-for-your-buck value, you'll be hard-pressed to find something better.

(opens in new tab) Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset | $100 $45 at Amazon (opens in new tab) PC and PlayStation gamers looking for a wireless headset should opt for the Razer Nari Essential. It sounds great, has a reliable mic, and comes with huge, thickly padded earcups that guarantee hours of comfortable gaming.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira Pro wireless gaming headset | $150 $86 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Razer's best wireless Xbox headset is the Kaira Pro. Its drivers put out incredibly clean and rich sound, and the "HyperClear" mic lives up to its name, too. It also comes with plenty of padding and can connect with Xbox Wireless or with Bluetooth.

(opens in new tab) CORSAIR K95 RGB PLATINUM XT gaming keyboard keyboard | $200 $140 at Amazon (opens in new tab) CORSAIR's K95 wired keyboard has been a favorite of ours for years, featuring a durable anodized aluminum frame, a choice between Cherry MX Red, Brown, and Silver switches, plenty of media control keys, and dedicated remappable macro keys that give you an edge on the virtual battlefields.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G915 TKL wireless gaming keyboard | $230 $143 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Logitech G915 TKL is arguably the best wireless gaming keyboard ever made. Its low-profile keys are a dream to use for both typing and gaming, and you get a choice between clicky, linear, and tactile switches. The keyboard also gets great battery life and has a robust chassis made out of an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Esports FPS gaming mouse | $60 $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Despite its bland name, this wired mouse is anything but. With its precise 18K TrueMove Pro optical sensor, optical magnetic switches that actuate faster than most other switches, and comfortable ergonomic shape, this mouse has quickly become a favorite for many PC gamers.

(opens in new tab) Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse | $150 $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fans of wireless mice will love Razer's Viper Ultimate. Even though it's a few years old, this mouse is still phenomenal thanks to its incredibly accurate 20K DPI optical sensor, optical mouse switches, lag-free wireless performance, and top-notch battery life. It even comes with a charging stand, which is a sweet bonus.

(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine V2 Xbox controller | $100 $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you want something more advanced than the standard Xbox controller, the Razer Wolverine V2 will be right up your alley. With its textured grips, a pair of front-facing remappable buttons, mecha-tactile buttons that actuate rapidly, and a hair trigger mode, this controller is amazing.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G920 racing wheel and pedals | $300 $190 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Do a lot of virtual racing on Xbox or PC? Get yourself a Logitech G920. The wheel is constructed out of quality metal and leather, and comes with force feedback that simulates the feel of a real car. Xbox buttons are included for easy menu navigation, and Logitech also includes a unit of steel pedals that allow you to brake or accelerate with your feet.

(opens in new tab) HyperX QuadCast S USB mic | $160 $113 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The HyperX QuadCast USB mic allows you to take your audio to the next level, as it captures your voice clearer than even the best headset mics will. It also features a tap-to-mute sensor, an anti-vibration shock mount that dampens audio interference caused by desk movement or keyboard typing, and snazzy RGB lighting.

(opens in new tab) GIGABYTE M28U 28" 4K gaming monitor | $650 $520 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is hands down the best 4K gaming monitor available for the Xbox Series X, and it's pretty awesome for beefy gaming PCs as well. Get ready to bask in the glory of a 9‎4% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR400, a 2ms response time, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. FreeSync Premium Pro is included to prevent screen tearing, too.



(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27" QHD gaming monitor | $350 $277 at Amazon (opens in new tab) LG's 27-inch 27GN800-B monitor is a fantastic pick for Xbox Series S and PC gamers looking to enjoy a quality 1440p gaming experience. It features a 99% sRGB color gamut, HDR10, a 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate. FreeSync Premium is included, and the monitor is also fully compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Looking for other awesome Prime Day discounts to take advantage of? Stick with Windows Central over the next few days as we closely cover additional gaming deals, including the best Prime Day Xbox deals, the best Razer Prime Day deals, and more.