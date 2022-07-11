The best monitor for Xbox Series X & PS5 just got a huge Prime Day discount

One of the best-equipped monitors for latest-generation gaming, ideal for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, just received a massive price cut. Sales like Prime Day are the best time to buy a new gaming monitor, and while Amazon's deals don't start until Tuesday, Best Buy has jumped the gun with its week-long “Black Friday in July” event.

The GIGABYTE M28U has dropped to $519.99 at Best Buy, undercutting similar deals at Amazon and Newegg. It's the cheapest price to date and the lowest we expect over Prime Day, around 20% off standard pricing.

The GIGABYTE M28U is among the best monitors for Xbox Series X and PS5, with HDMI 2.1 support, offering full 4K gaming up to 120 frames per second. With excellent image quality and quick response times, we’ve consistently recommended this cutting-edge 28-inch for unbeatable value. Best Buy has now cut the M28U by 20% for a limited time, pushing the best from console and PC gaming.

GIGABYTE M28U 28" 4K Monitor | Was $650 Now $519.99 With a stellar 4K IPS panel and an assortment of cutting-edge gaming features, the GIGABYTE M28U delivers incredible value for console and PC gaming. Features like 4K 120 FPS gaming over HDMI 2.1 make it one of the best monitors for Xbox Series X and PS5, while 144Hz and FreeSync Premium Pro top a compelling list of PC features.

While consoles and PCs have offered 4K gaming for years, the new Xbox Series X and PS5 demand new display technologies only recently available on monitors and TVs. The clarity of 4K resolution and fluidity of 120 FPS gaming require HDMI 2.1 (with new ports and cables) to provide extra bandwidth for better visuals. The GIGABYTE M28U is among the few monitors checking all the boxes, packed with tons of next-gen gaming features.

HDMI 2.1 has been notoriously costly since its debut alongside PS5 and Xbox Series X, including several monitors surpassing $1,000 for the luxury. The GIGABYTE M28U undercut competitors with compelling specifications for a few hundred dollars less and avoided significant compromises. If you’re looking for a console gaming monitor with a limited budget, few monitors rival the value of the M28U in 2022.

Specifications include a 4K IPS panel with a low 1ms response time and input lag, ensuring responsive gaming up to 144Hz. That also allows PS5 and Xbox Series X games to deliver 120 FPS gameplay, making games feel great and providing a unique tactical advantage in competitive shooters. Other features include HDR, even if monitors notoriously fall short of TVs with support, and variable refresh rate (VRR) support to help smooth games on a per-frame basis.

While we continue to round up the best Prime Day deals for Xbox and PlayStation, the GIGABYTE M28U is among the must-haves we’ve seen so far this year.