The best TV for gaming just hit a new lowest and frankly insane price in this deal that has only hours left on the clock

The 65-inch LG Class C3 Series OLED EVO is the dream TV for gamers; in fact, it tops our best for Xbox and has been for quite some time. The only real drawback is it's hella expensive, so excuse us while we shout from the rooftops whenever it's on sale. You'll need to go fast on this deal, though, its both the lowest price we've ever seen this TV, and it's through a website notoriously quick at running out of stock. The LG C3 65-inch is currently only $1297.99 at Woot, with free delivery if you have Amazon Prime or $6 otherwise. The sale price is available for 14 hours or until stocks run out.

LG Class C3 Series OLED Evo TV (65-inches) | was $1,699.99 now $1,297.99 at Woot This TV boasts 3840x2160 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and is G-Sync and FreeSync compatible. You'll not be scrambling for HDMI ports with a generous 4, as well as 3 USB to choose from. This is the best TV for a next-generation experience on the Xbox Series X.

✅Perfect for: Watching movies, TV shows and most importantly, playing video games.



❌Avoid if: You have an Xbox Series S and don't really need the 4K screen. 💰Price check: LG Class C3 Series OLED evo w/ Amazon Alexa was $1,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy 🔎Trusted review: LG C3 OLED review — a picture-perfect TV for movies and gaming | TechRadar

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

Simply the best for gaming

In terms of pure image quality, LG's OLED TVs are consistently among the very best in the world. (Image credit: TechRadar)

The LG Class C3 Series OLED evo TV is a top-tier choice for anyone seeking a high-quality television, particularly for gaming enthusiasts. This TV earned a near-perfect score of 4.5/5 from TechRadar, praised for its phenomenal picture quality, enhanced smart TV interface, and excellent gaming features. Its cutting-edge OLED evo technology delivers stunning 4K resolution, class-leading image quality, exceptional color accuracy, and HDR performance, all within a razor-thin 1.8-inch profile.



At its current lowest-ever price of $1,297.99 at Woot, the LG C3 offers incredible value. It is powered by a custom LG processor and runs on webOS, renowned for its consistent and intuitive interface. Gaming on the LG C3 is exceptional, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate (VRR), four HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for Dolby Vision, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and NVIDIA G-Sync. These features ensure a smooth, responsive gaming experience with minimal lag and screen tearing.

Just one example of the LG C3's extensive gaming features. (Image credit: TechRadar)

In our list of Best 4K TVs for Xbox gaming, we said the LG C3 is "the gold standard for 4K, 120Hz gaming, especially for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5." It excels in delivering vibrant and accurate colors, high contrast, and wide viewing angles, making it a versatile choice for both watching TV and gaming. The LG C3 supports auto low latency mode (ALLM) and has a 0.1ms response time, enhancing its gaming credentials.



This TV is designed to fully utilize the capabilities of next-generation consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, providing an immersive gaming experience with features like the Gaming Dashboard for easy on-the-fly adjustments. Despite its high price, the current discount makes the LG C3 an attractive option for those seeking a premium TV that can deliver the best in both visual and gaming performance.



If you've been looking at TVs and comparing for a while, getting ready for a big purchase, it's highly likely you already know how renouned the LG C3 is — and what a great price this is. Woot, which works as an Amazon outlet of sorts does have some incredible deals but they do go out of stock fast, so if you do want the LG C3 at this new low price, the time is now.