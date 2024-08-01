The Diablo 4 Season 5 patch notes are so long my finger got tired scrolling the page — here's what's coming in Infernal Hordes

By
published

Diablo 4's Season of the Infernal Hordes patch notes are here, and their length is unholy.

Diablo 4
Several of the Fell Council bosses you'll encounter while facing off against the Infernal Hordes. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)
The fifth season of Diablo 4 — Season of the Infernal Hordes — is about to kick off next week, and following the conclusion of a developer update video that previewed its offerings, developer Blizzard Entertainment has released its full patch notes. Once its August 6 release date rolls around, all of the bug fixes, balance changes, and other tweaks listed within will be pushed to the live game along with all of the Season 5's new content.

The full patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 5 are so absurdly long that my finger got tired just scrolling through them all, which should tell you just how many changes Blizzard is making with Season of the Infernal Hordes. I've taken them directly from Blizzard's official website and listed them below; Here's everything that's on the way:

Next week, challenge the demonic onslaught

Diablo IV | Inside the Game | Season of the Infernal Hordes - YouTube Diablo IV | Inside the Game | Season of the Infernal Hordes - YouTube
Using data and feedback taken from a recent Public Test Realm (PTR) test of Diablo 4 Season 5 that was held ahead of its arrival, Blizzard is making a jaw-dropping number of balance adjustments to the fast-paced hack-and-slash action RPG when the Infernal Hordes update arrives. As you can see in the patch notes above, the vast majority of them are buffs to each class' skills and passives, though some nerfs and important bug fixes are coming, too.

Note that checking out the final section of the patch notes from Blizzard's website is worth doing, as there's a visual gallery in it that shows what Unique loot drops will look like after Blizzard changes them to match the "current design philosophy for Unique items" with the update. The TL;DR of this visual overhaul is that Mythic Unique icons will have a distinct purple coloration, while all Uniques are getting additional information like Gold value and a visible Durability stat in their previews.

Season of the Infernal Hordes is the game's final big release before Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, the game's first major expansion that's bringing the new Spiritborn class and more on October 8. In it, you and anyone you team up with will face down densely packed armies of demonic foes that spawn in waves, and may even encounter a new variant of the infamous Butcher miniboss. Eventually, you'll be challenged by bosses of the fearsome Fell Council; defeating these will give you access to the Spoils of Hell and all the endgame treasures within.

Diablo 4's fifth season is slated to go live on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on the game's various platforms. However, you'll be able to preload its patch an hour before it comes out on launch day, which is helpful for folks who don't have the greatest internet connection.

Diablo 4 itself is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4, and is one of the best Xbox games and best PC games you can play if you're an action RPG fan. Notably, you can also play it through Xbox Game Pass.

Brendan Lowry
Brendan Lowry

Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. You'll find him doing reviews, editorials, and general coverage on everything Xbox and PC. Follow him on Twitter.