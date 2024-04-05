The Xbox Dream Vapor controller has a 'dreamy' $20 off right now

The Xbox Dream Vapor Special Edition is the latest in a great line of Xbox Special Editions, and I couldn't wait to get my hands on it when it launched in February this year. If you've had your eye on it, too, and been more patient than me, well, you're about to benefit by exactly $20, as that's how much Best Buy has shaved off the price. I use this controller daily for both Xbox and Steam Deck, and it's available at several retailers for only $49.99 two months after launch.

Dream Vapor Special Edition Xbox controller | was $69.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy



Vaporize your competition or just sit and stare at its beautiful pink and purple swirls. The Dream Vapor is the latest in the Vapor range and features the rubberized grips of the much more expensive Elites. It is compatible with Xbox, Windows, Android, and iOS.



Also $49.99 at Walmart

✅Perfect for: If you want a wireless controller compatible with a wide range of devices like Xbox, Windows PC, iOS, and Android. With a share button for quick screenshots and the best ergonomic design in the business, this controller is so beloved. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer a controller with pro features like back buttons or adjustable thumb sticks. 💰Price check: $49.99 at Amazon too

Fall in love with the Dream Vapor Special Edition

Image 1 of 4 Xbox Dream Vapor Special Edition in front of Steam Deck loading Baldur's Gate 3 (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) I use the Dream Vapor with both Xbox and Steam Deck when on its dock. Xbox Dream Vapor Controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The Xbox Storm Vapor controller has a unique pattern on each and every controller. Dream Vapor Xbox controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young) The Dream Vapor is, well, dreamy. Dream Vapor Xbox controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young) The rear rubberized grips are normally only found on the Elite controllers.

I'll be honest, I was sold on the Dream Vapor on looks alone, I'm a bonafide sucker for any pink or purple gaming accessories. I also collect Xbox controllers, so yes of course I'm biased. Out of all my collection, though, I use the Dream Vapor the most right now, and that's because it's not just beautiful; the rubberized grips feel great and give me more control, and while I enjoy them on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, the Dream Vapor is much cheaper.



The Xbox controllers are incredibly versatile, as one of the few controllers available that connect wirelessly to the Xbox with no faff, and thanks to Bluetooth they can be used with a bunch of other devices too. Right now I've been using this particular controller with my Steam Deck while it's in docked mode. On a normal set of AA batteries, you can get around 40 hours of game time, or if you prefer you can use one of many other Xbox controller chargers.



It's true that it's never really that long between sales of Xbox controllers; in fact, right now, you can get the standard Black for $44.99 and Red for $44, but the Special Editions are normally harder to come by at a discount. For that reason, if you've had your eye on this, I'd jump on it now and secure your dreamy controller at $20 off.







