The Finals is out NOW after shadow drop at The Game Awards.

What you need to know

The Finals is a first-person shooter team-based multiplayer game that is fast-paced and received a great reception from fans during the beta period.

During the Game Awards, The Finals shadow dropped and is available now.

The game is available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5

I really enjoyed my time with The Finals during the Beta and the game is a great game for streamers due to the high skill gap and fast paced action. It's a bold strategy from Embark Studios to take on Fortnite and Warzone head-on as they just both released new content.

If you have been curious about The Finals, go download it now, as it is free to play.

Developing...