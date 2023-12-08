The Finals is out NOW after shadow drop at The Game Awards.
Embark Studios shadow dropped The Finals at The Game Awards.
What you need to know
- The Finals is a first-person shooter team-based multiplayer game that is fast-paced and received a great reception from fans during the beta period.
- During the Game Awards, The Finals shadow dropped and is available now.
- The game is available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5
I really enjoyed my time with The Finals during the Beta and the game is a great game for streamers due to the high skill gap and fast paced action. It's a bold strategy from Embark Studios to take on Fortnite and Warzone head-on as they just both released new content.
If you have been curious about The Finals, go download it now, as it is free to play.
Developing...
Colton is a seasoned cybersecurity professional that wants to share his love of technology with the Windows Central audience. When he isn’t assisting in defending companies from the newest zero-days or sharing his thoughts through his articles, he loves to spend time with his family and play video games on PC and Xbox. Colton focuses on buying guides, PCs, and devices and is always happy to have a conversation about emerging tech and gaming news.