The most challenging race circuit on the planet returns in Forza Motorsport's latest update

What you need to know

Forza Motorsport (2023) has received its fifth major post-launch content update.

This update includes the Nürburgring Nordschleife racetrack, new Career Events, new cars to unlock and drive in, bug fixes, and more.

Forza Motorsport (2023) is a soft reboot of Xbox Game Studio's popular racing series, Forza Motorsport, released in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Forza Motorsport (2023), the latest entry in Xbox Game Studios' long-running Forza Motorsport series, has just received its 5th major gameplay content update. This update brings an array of new content to indulge in, including new cars to acquire, the return of the world-famous Nürburgring Nordschleife racetrack, new Career Events to complete, and more.

Here is a list of all the new content coming to Forza Motorsport with this update, as stated in the 5th major update's patch notes.

New Career Events

Nürburgring Nordschleife: Standalone Nordschleife and Full Circuit (GP combined)

New Career Events

Featured Tour: Ringer Tour (Available from Feb. 14 4pm PT | Feb. 15 12am UTC – April 2 4pm PT | April 3 12am UTC) Showdown Series: BMW M (Starts Feb. 14 4pm PT | Feb. 15 12am UTC) Showdown Series: Audi Sport (Starts Feb. 21 4pm PT | Feb. 22 12am UTC) Showdown Series: Mercedes-AMG (Starts Feb. 28 4pm PT | Feb. 29 12am UTC) Showdown Series: Porsche 911 (Starts March 6 4pm PT | March 7 12am UTC)

(Available from Feb. 14 4pm PT | Feb. 15 12am UTC – April 2 4pm PT | April 3 12am UTC) Open Tour – German Automotive (Available from Feb. 14 4pm PT | Feb. 15 12am UTC – April 2 4pm PT | April 3 12am UTC) D Class Series C Class Series B Class Series A Class Series

(Available from Feb. 14 4pm PT | Feb. 15 12am UTC – April 2 4pm PT | April 3 12am UTC)

Reward Cars

Ringer Tour: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Open Tour: 1974 Porsche #1 911 RSR

Spotlight Cars

2023 BMW M2 (Feb. 14 4pm PT | Feb. 15 12am UTC – Feb. 21 4pm PT | Feb. 22 12am UTC)

2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback (Feb. 21 4pm PT | Feb. 22 12am UTC – Feb. 28 4pm PT | Feb. 29 12 am UTC)

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (Feb. 28 4pm PT | Feb. 29 12am UTC – March 6 4pm PT | March 7 12am UTC)

2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S (March 6 4pm PT | March 7 12am UTC – March 13 4pm PT | March 14 12am UTC)

Car Pass Cars

1965 Lotus Team Lotus type 35 (Feb. 14 4pm PT | Feb. 15 12am UTC)

2015 Cadillac #3 Cadillac Racing ATS-V.R (Feb. 21 4pm PT | Feb. 22 12am UTC)

2018 Ford #98 Breathless Pro Racing TA Mustang (Feb. 28 4pm PT | Feb. 29 12am UTC)

2020 Audi TT RS Coupe (March 6 4pm PT | March 7 12am UTC)

Spec Series

Grand Prix Rivals (Feb. 14 4pm PT | Feb. 15 12 am UTC – Feb. 21 4pm PT | Feb. 22 12 am UTC)

Mustang Shelby GT500 Spec Series (Feb. 21 4pm PT | Feb. 22 12am UTC – Feb. 28 4pm PT | Feb. 29 12 am UTC)

GTX Sportscar Spec Series (Feb. 28 4pm PT | Feb.29 12 am UTC – March 6 4pm PT | March 7 12am UTC)

Forza Proto-H Series (March 6 4pm PT | March 7 12am UTC – March 13 4pm PT | March 14 12am UTC)

Open Series

S Class & D Class (Feb. 15 – Feb. 21)

X Class & A Class (Feb. 22 – Feb. 28)

R Class & C Class (Feb. 29 – March 6)

P Class & E Class (March 7 – March 13)

Spotlight Series

2023 BMW M2 (Feb. 15 – Feb. 21)

2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback (Feb. 22 – Feb. 28)

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (Feb. 29 – March 6)

2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S (March 7 – March 13)

New Rivals Events

Featured Track: Nordschleife – 1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar – Nürburgring Nordschleife (Feb. 15 – March 13)

VIP: Body Builder – 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Forza Edition – Mugello Club Circuit (Feb. 15 – March 13)

Logitech McLaren G Bonus Stage – 1997 McLaren F1 GT – Hakone Club Circuit (Feb. 15 – March 13)

Spotlight – 2023 BMW M2 – Laguna Seca - Full Circuit (Feb. 15 – Feb. 21)

Spotlight – 2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback – VIR - North Circuit (Feb. 22 – Feb. 28)

Spotlight – 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG – Hockenheim - National Circuit (Feb. 29 – March 6)

Spotlight – 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S – Nürburgring - Full Circuit (March 7 – March 13)

Stability [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where the game enters an unresponsive state when returning to Open Practice in Featured Multiplayer from a suspended state. [1612807]

Fixed a crash that could occur after selecting “Skip Practice,” exiting the race and re-entering the event. [1657219]

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering Forzavista. [1671290]

Fixed a game crash that could occur when opening a race replay. [1672588]

Builders Cup [All Platforms]

Skipping Completed Practice: Players are now presented with the option to Skip Practice in the Career mode pre-race menu. Furthermore, if the player completes a Practice session, the game creates a save point and provides additional options when returning to a series for replaying or skipping complete practice. [1635662]

Additional information has been added for projected finishes in the Challenge the Grid screen. [1673345]

Fixed an issue in Builders Cup where the series standing list is missing the names of AI drivers. [1668229]

Fixed an issue in Builders Cup where the Skip Practice option loads the incorrect time-of-day for the track intro cinematic. [1674381]

Multiplayer [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue in Private Multiplayer where someone driving the wrong way wasn’t correctly ghosted and could collide with other players. [1613125]

Fixed an issue in Featured Multiplayer where players could encounter an infinite loading screen when attempting to change their Fuel and Tire setup at Grid Preview. [1611726]

Fixed an issue where Featured Multiplayer events at Hockenheim had only 3 laps instead of the intended lap count. [1691754]

Fixed issue where in some Featured Multiplayer Series (Prototype Group Series, Vintage Le Mans Sportscar Series), some cars utilized different tire compounds, resulting in uneven tire wear during a race. [1657150]

Fixed an issue in Featured Multiplayer Forza GT Spec Series where multiple classes are displayed when filtering by class. [1607337]

Fixed an issue in Forzavista where the car model remains “exploded” after accepting a Multiplayer invite. [1646951]

Free Play [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue in Free Play where car model names are missing from the drivers list. [1660255]

Fixed an issue in Free Play Quick Events where the "Number of Laps" returns to the track layout default when going to Event Setup in the pre-race menu. [1629341]

Fixed an issue where Load/Save Event Setup options appear in Free Play Advanced while offline. [1446888]

Time of Day and Weather will no longer always be randomized for the "Next Event" after a Free Play race. Your settings will be remembered. [1598884]

Fixed an issue in Free Play where the post-race information on the next race screen is inaccurate when weather is set to Variable. [1569880]

Gameplay [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where the "Do You Like This Design?" and "Do You Like This Tune?" post-race prompts are not appearing. [1604582]

In the Fuel and Tires setup menu, added descriptions for non-race tires that explain their all-weather capability. [1607316]

Fixed an issue where audio sounds were played twice when pressing and releasing the “A” button on controller in the post-race podium finish sequence. [1555390]

Fixed an issue where the “Seeing Stars” blue and teal Driver Suits are mixed up in the Driver Customization menu. [1603140]

Added an explanation to the Fuel and Tires menu that clarifies why tires cannot be changed while using a rental car. [1612374]

Adjusted the post-race rewards flow to ensure credits earned are displayed before a new Driver Suit unlock. [1651459]

Cars [All Platforms]

Introduced a first-time pop-up to the Buy Cars menu that explains the Featured Tab. [1635604]

Fixed an issue in the Showroom where cars have a checkmark despite not being properly selected. [1602611]

2010 Lexus LFA: Updated inaccurate car audio. [1653741]

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R: Fixed an issue where the Rear Tire Width options are displayed in the wrong order after applying a widebody kit. [1664831]

2009 Ford Focus RS: Fixed an issue where the car’s audio sounds metallic and distorted. [1661365]

Tracks [All Platforms]

Hockenheim: Fixed an issue where race-day objects clip into the post-race cinematic when the player does not earn a podium finish. [1663889]

Daytona: Fixed an issue where crew members can appear floating during the walk-the-grid cinematic in Featured Multiplayer. [1671191]

Spa-Francorchamps: Fixed the typo on the “Welcome to Circuit de Spa” track sign. [1675335]

AI [All Platforms]

Fixed issue where “Skip Lap” forces player off-track at Suzuka Full Circuit if they have adjusted their fuel levels on certain X class cars. [1681253]

Fixed issue where AI controller takes player car off the track at VIR North when using “Skip Lap” or the start of a Test Drive session. [1682343]

Livery Editor [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where the game enters an indefinite loading screen after selecting any car within the All Cars sub-menu of the Design & Paint mode. [1712706]

Players are now prompted to save their livery if they attempt to exit the Livery Editor without saving. [1437864]

Fixed an issue when exiting a search in “Find Designs” exits the design section of the Livery Editor. [1490136]

Fixed an issue where upgraded calipers are unable to be painted. [1555302]

2004 Maserati MC12: Fixed an issue where the manufacturer livery partially disappears when paint and decals are applied to the vehicle. [1557639]

Fixed an issue where Vinyl Group sizes can become negative, leaving it difficult or even impossible to get them back to positive values. [1603790]

Fixed an issue where shared Vinyls created and used by the same author on a Car Livery will lock sharing on the livery. [1608207]

Added custom advanced zoom to the Livery Editor when applying decals to a car. [1621135]

Fixed an issue where the Paint Wing option would be still accessible when the wing is removed from the car. [1556604]

2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3: Fixed an issue where the car’s shadow would “pop-in” at certain camera angles in the Paint Car menu. [1452096]

Fixed an issue in Apply Decals > Vinyl Group where Curated Groups do not populate if selected too quickly. [1631003]

Fixed an issue in Apply Decals > Vinyl Group where layer count displayed incorrectly in the UI. [1536758]

Fixed an issue in the decal selector where letters and symbols are incorrectly rearranged in the tab Lower Letters 5. [1570323]

PC [Microsoft Store and Steam]

Numerous under-the-hood improvements to reduce CPU spikes and better utilize the GPU, helping to improve framerate consistency while driving. [1536749, 1651623]

Fixed numerous crash scenarios caused by multithreaded rendering. [1624448, 1659051]

Fixed being unable to use full screen mode when using a PC with an integrated GPU. [1603057]

Fixed erratic framerate after reverting a video settings change. [1577163]

Improved Mouse navigation by allowing RMB to behave like esc + B to navigate back through menus. [1486418] There is a known conflict with free camera rotation using a mouse in livery editor and photo mode, and we’re looking to address in a future update. For now, players can use the top menu preset views or the right thumb stick on a controller to navigate their camera as usual with the livery editor, and can use the arrow keys or right thumb stick on a controller for photo mode.

Fixed an issue on PC where players would see no performance boost when switching from a high-quality mode to low quality. [1629213]

Fixed an issue where objects were missing from car reflections in Photo Mode and Forzavista [1670932]

Added a check for GPU support of D3D12 Enhanced Barrier feature to application startup. Error code AP205 corresponds to detected lack of support. Client will attempt to find a device which has required features and will report a "failed to create graphics device" modal if none are found. [1684419]

Fixed an issue in the Livery Editor on PC where zooming in with the mouse wheel scrolls the decal layers as well. [1612231]

Wheels [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where LEDs on the Fanatec Formula wheel were blinking with the incorrect colors and rate. [1631049]

Improved shift light LED normalized rev range for Fanatec devices. [1631052]

Photo Mode and Replays [All Platforms]

Players can now save Short Race replays. When racing against a full grid, Short races should save most replays; Medium races will not save full replays but will save up to 11 minutes. Work to improve replay save length is ongoing. [1655835]

Fixed an issue in Photo Mode on PC where non-16:9 resolutions include letterboxing in saved photos. [1671404]

Fixed an issue when searching Replays or Photo Galleries by Track or Track Layout would return no results. [1604588]

Graphics [All Platforms]

Improved screen space reflections to handle quick dynamic resolution changes. [1670567]

Accessibility [All Platforms]

Blind Driving Assists: Fixed an issue where the AI Takeover Cue pitch-volume setting is not honored during pit entry if the player enters with Pit Assist enabled. [1639525]

Blind Driving Assists: Fixed an issue where the Deceleration Cue Pitch preview does not function properly in the Accessibility settings menu. [1639445]

Fixed an issue where the UI Contrast setting text does not accurately describe the setting function. [1593309]

Fixed an issue at Laguna Seca where certain P and X Class cars do not follow the driving line with throttle assist turned on. [1662584]

Fixed an issue at Daytona where certain P and X Class cars do not follow the driving line with throttle assist turned on. [1662599]

Fixed an issue where the Screen Narrator reads the acceleration or braking stat changes in kilometers per hour when miles per hour is displayed. [1613130]

Fixed an issue where the Screen Narrator reads "no results for this leaderboard are available at this time" when entering the leaderboard in Rivals. [1657145]

Blind Driving Assists: Fixed an issue where the Turn Navigation preview does not function properly in the Accessibility settings menu while on track. [1657217]

Blind Driving Assists: Fixed an issue where audio cues are present during and after the Benchmark mode on PC where the player is unable to control the vehicle. [1607324]

Added hyphenation for common compound word, front-wheel drive, to the subtitle when inspecting the 2018 Honda Civic Type R during the Builders Cup Intro Series. [1576107]

Fixed an issue in the Quick Upgrade menu where the "Confirm" button on this screen always narrates the incorrect status initially. [1603873]

Fixed an issue where the Screen Narrator does not readily read all the VIP event information in Rivals. [1625474]

Fixed an issue where the Screen Narrator does not inform players that they are highlighting a new Series they have not viewed before in Career mode. [1581960]

Fixed an issue in the Showroom where the "Owned" text appears much larger than its UI box while Menu Text size is set to largest. [1660344]

Get ready to challenge the brutal Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit

Long-time Forza fans will be happy to see the Nürburgring Nordschleife added to Forza Motorsport, as this circuit is regarded as one of the series' toughest and most challenging racetracks. The Nürburgring Nordschleife is 12.9 miles long, has an elevation of approximately 300 meters, and is laden with steep climbs, close barriers, long straights, and tight turns.

Those who have managed to conquer this brutal circuit are among the best racers in the world. If you have what it takes to be one of those legendary racers in one of the best Xbox games for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, then start your engine and download this update for Forza Motorsport (2023).