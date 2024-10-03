"​The Tyranid invasion of Kadaku is ending." The first Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 post-launch Operations mission is coming in October.

The Tyranids are again in focus for the first post-launch mission being added to Space Marine 2.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 arrived back at the start of September 2024.

The game has received some updates since launch, adding a new sparring arena while players are in-between matches, as well as some bug fixes.

Developer Saber Interactive confirmed that the first new co-op Operations mission is coming later in October 2024.

This mission will again feature the Tyranids, as the creatures attempt to take biomass from planet Kadaku.

We've got details on the next mission for the Adeptus Astartes.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 developer Saber Interactive shared an update with the community, giving some of the first details on what to expect from the first new co-op mission. Slated to arrive at some point later in October, this mission will again unleash players against the forces of the Tyranids. Here's the full mission briefing:

The Tyranid invasion of Kadaku is ending. The planet’s organic material is being transformed into biomass, and Tyranid Capillary Towers stretch high into the skies above, where the Hive Ships wait to taste their victory.

The Cadian forces have made a valiant attempt to push back against the Tyranids. A team of Space Marines arrives on Kadaku with a simple mission: help the Cadians destroy the towers. The Tyranids may win the planet, but the Imperium will make it as painful as possible for them.

In addition to this new Operations mission, more hotfixes are on the way, which are meant to further reduce the number of bugs players encounter and continue to improve server stability.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Titus has crossed the Rubicon Primaris, and he's ready to stop the forces of Chaos and the all-consuming Tyranids from overrunning more Imperial strongholds. I've enjoyed my time with the game, so get ready to jump in, as more missions are being added in the weeks and months ahead. Buy from: Amazon | Best Buy | GreenManGaming (Steam)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is getting even more post-launch support

The Hormagaunts make up the bulk of the Tyranid forces. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's roadmap includes new missions, weapons, and more being added over the coming seasons.

There's also going to be new foes added to the list of enemies in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Right now, it's a bit unclear as to whether or not this means new individual enemy types added to the existing factions, new factions entirely, or both.

No matter what, the roadmap is set to continue well into 2025. The developers of the game have been thrilled with the response so far, and have noted there are ideas percolating for story DLC or even a Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3.

In my review of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, I wrote that "Warhammer 40,000 enthusiasts will appreciate the finer details, but anyone that just wants to carve a path through teeming alien mobs will have a lot of fun, especially if they're playing in co-op. There are some technical problems to address, but with a robust roadmap of new missions and enemies in the coming months, I'm looking forward to taking up arms with the Emperor's Angels again and again."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.