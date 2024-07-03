This Elden Ring DLC Scadutree Fragments map shows the fastest route to their locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

You're probably sick of hearing about it if you're in the know, but in case you're not, I'll emphasize it again here: Scadutree Fragments are incredibly important in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, as when used at a Site of Grace, they provide sizable and permanent "Shadow Realm Blessing" damage and defense buffs to your character while you're in the Land of Shadow. In total, there are 50 of them scattered around the new map, and finding all of them will give you a huge 105% boost.

Put simply, Scadutree Fragments (along with Revered Spirit Ashes for your summoned Spirit Ashes) are Shadow of the Erdtree's new leveling system, and it's one you absolutely shouldn't ignore given the DLC's high difficulty. However, due to how large and layered the Land of Shadow is, it can be tough to find them all and figure out how to reach them — even if you're using a resource like a Scadutree Fragment locations guide for help.

Luckily, u/Galdiuz2 over on the Elden Ring subreddit has created a complete Scadutree Fragments map, complete with the fastest routes to collect them all from the start of the expansion to its conclusion. You can check it out by clicking the link to their post, or by viewing the embed below:

As the map shows, the quickest way to get all 50 Scadutree Fragments is to grab all the ones in Gravesite Plain and Cerulean Coast first, then use the Spiritspring southeast of Castle Ensis to leap up to the Scadu Altus and get the ones there. Next, you'll want to head to the Shadow Keep Legacy Dungeon and collect the fragments in it before finally venturing to other areas it's connected to like the Hinterlands, Abyssal Woods, Scaduview, and the Ancient Ruins of Rauh.

Something you may be surprised to learn is that a whopping 34 Scadutree Fragments can be acquired without fighting a boss at all (and seven more of them only require you to defeat minor non-Remembrance bosses). That means you can get yourself up to a Shadow Realm Blessing level of 14 before even walking through a fog wall — that's roughly a 90% boost to your damage and damage mitigation, and two upgrades over the Level 12 "soft cap" where additional levels start giving you diminishing returns. At that point, you don't really even need to worry about getting the last 16 at all, though more upgrades — small as they'll be — certainly wouldn't hurt.

Ultimately, if you're having a particularly hard time getting through an area or a boss fight in Shadow of the Erdtree, I highly recommend using this tool in conjunction with an Elden Ring DLC interactive map to go hunt down more Scadutree Fragments. Just be aware that some of them are located in some pretty unique and secret areas you may wish to find naturally, so if you want to avoid having the joy of discovery spoiled, use the map as a broad guide and refrain from looking up how to reach some of the places its routes direct you to.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is finally here, and it makes one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of all time even better. It's out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC for $39.99.