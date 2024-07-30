This long-overdue comeback of a classic JRPG series now has a playable demo available on Xbox and PC

Embark on a magical journey and meet all kinds of intriguing characters in Visions of Mana

What you need to know

Square Enix has a released a playable demo for Visions of Mana, an upcoming action-JRPG where players embark on a pilgrimage to replenish the Tree of Mana so it can continue providing life to the world.

The demo contains a portion of the game's first chapter and showcases a preview of its combat, exploration, and story. Players who participate in the demo will obtain unique in-game items in the full game.

Visions of Mana's demo is available to download on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, and the full version is set to be released on August 29, 2024.

Square Enix has announced that it has just released a playable demo for an upcoming JRPG called Visions of Mana to the general public. This game is the long-awaited fifth mainline in beloved Square Enix's Mana series, and the first mainline title to be released for the franchise in nearly two decades.

The demo gives players a taste of its gameplay and story, and it's available to download right now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Play #VisionsofMana in the brand-new demo now!Take your first steps into the world as Val, Careena and Morley in the demo available on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Windows Store and Steam.Play now and receive additional weapons for use in the full game. pic.twitter.com/LmSN9oFoKnJuly 30, 2024

Visions of Mana is an action-JRPG where you play as Val, a Soul Guard tasked with protecting special people labeled 'Alms' by Faeries as they journey across the world to replenish the Tree of Mana. The Tree of Mana is a gigantic, magical tree that provides the world with life-giving mana, but every four years, Alms must sacrifice themselves to the tree so it can stay alive and sustain the world.

Along the way, you will meet complex characters who will join your pilgrimage, explore a beautiful world filled with wonder and magic, and become immersed in an emotional tale of self-discovery and sacrifice.

The playable demo will contain a portion of Visions of Mana's first chapter and allow players to get a taste of its story, explore its vibrant setting, and try out its complex combat system where you must combine martial arts and elemental magic attacks to achieve victory.

Wield the power of the elements to dispatch your foes. (Image credit: Square Enix)

As an added incentive to try out the demo, players who play it will be rewarded with special in-game items they can unlock in the full game, which comes later on August 29, 2024.

These items are:

Gladius (a short sword for Val which you obtain the moment he becomes playable in Chapter 1)

Falx (a great sword for Val which you obtain once you change to the wind class for the first time)

Horn Lance (a lance for Val which you obtain once you unlock the ability to change classes).

To obtain the privilege for these items, the player must have save data from the demo and download the latest update for the full game when it comes out.

For those wondering if progress made in the demo will carry over to the full game, it does not. The demo takes place far into the game's opening act and features cut-down content, the full extent of which, will only be seen in the full game.

Are you ready to witness the majesty of the Tree of Mana?

Visions of Mana | Launch Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Mana series was considered by old-school JRPG lovers who grew up during the 1990s to be one of Square Enix's finest franchises back in the day, the most famous title of which being 1993's Secret of Mana on the Super Nintendo. These games were loved for their cutesy art styles, fun action-JRPG combat, and lighthearted tales of adventure.

The last mainline entry in the Mana series was Dawn of Mana, released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2. This means that fans had to wait over 18 years for a new entry, although they had spin-offs and remakes of older titles to keep them occupied in the meantime.

While I haven't played the Mana series growing up, I can just imagine how excited longtime fans are to see this series get a new mainline after so many years. Especially since from what's being shown so far, it looks extremely promising with its gorgeous artstyle, exciting and complex combat system, and charming roster of playable characters.

I might give the demo for this upcoming Xbox JRPG/upcoming PC title a shot later to see what I've been missing out and see if it has the potential to be one of the best Xbox JRPGs, or even one of the best Xbox titles and best PC titles when the full game launches later this August.

Visions of Mana is scheduled to be released on August 29, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.