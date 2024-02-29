This new over-the-top Xbox / PC JRPG from the creators of the 'Persona' series is now open to wishlist

What you need to know

Atlus has announced that its highly-anticipated, upcoming JRPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio, is now available to wishlist on various platforms.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a turn-based JRPG where the player must travel across the kingdom of Euchronia to save its lost prince from a deadly curse and restore him to the throne.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is scheduled to be released sometime in Fall 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC via Steam.

Atlus, the developer of acclaimed JRPGs such as Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, has recently opened up wishlists for its biggest upcoming Xbox JRPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio.

This upcoming Xbox title and upcoming PC title, will be Atlus' first-ever foray into the fantasy genre, as its aforementioned flagship JRPG franchises primarily take place either in modern-day Earth or a post-apocalyptic Earth.

The game takes place in the fantasy world of Euchronia, which is currently engulfed in chaos as its king has recently been assassinated. To decide the next ruler, a Royal Tournament has been announced where the victor will claim the throne as their prize.

You play as the bodyguard of Euchronia's lost prince, who is suffering from an unknown curse and is presumed dead by the general public. As the prince's bodyguard and closest friend, your goal is to travel the land to find a cure for the curse, gather allies and party members to aid your quest, and win the Royal Tournament so you can restore the Prince to his rightful place on the throne.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of my most anticipated games of 2024

The bosses you will fight in this game are the stuff of nightmares. (Image credit: SEGA)

2024 is looking to be one of the busiest years yet for Atlus. We've just had excellent Persona 3: Reload at the beginning of February, then we'll receive the long-awaited Xbox and PC port of Shin Megami Tensei V on June 21, 2024, and finally, we'll have Metaphor: ReFantazio launch sometime during the Fall season of 2024.

Out of all these upcoming Xbox JRPGs and as a fan Atlus' work, Metaphor: ReFantazio is the one I'm looking forward to the most. It has the highest production values of any Atlus game to date, the fantasy art style looks gorgeously insane, and the gameplay is shaping up to be an evolution of the Persona 5 Royal's combat system and dungeon-crawling.

Will Atlus' first purely fantasy JRPG be able to take the crown as one of the best Xbox JRPGs or even one of the best Xbox games of 2024? Join the Royal Tournament to find out when Metaphor: ReFantazio releases in Fall 2024 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.