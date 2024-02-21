Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is coming to Xbox and PC

What you need to know

During the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase event, Atlus revealed Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, an enhanced re-release of the fifth mainline entry in the Shin Megami Tensei series that was once exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

This game will feature all the content from the base version of Shin Megami Tensei V, along with new storylines, locales, demons, and more.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will be released on June 21, 2024, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

Shin Megami Tensei fans rejoice for Atlus has revealed that the fifth major installment of its long-running Shin Megami Tensei franchise, Shin Megami Tensei V, is finally coming to next-gen consoles and PC later on June 21, 2024, in the form of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

This revelation was made during today's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase event, where Atlus unveiled a reveal trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

For the uninitiated, Shin Megami Tensei V is a JRPG that was once exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. It tells a dark story where an ordinary high-school student is pulled against his will into an apocalyptic wasteland ruled by demons, angels, and gods. To survive, the boy makes a pact with a mysterious god to become a powerful being known as 'Nahobino' and fight through this unholy world to return home.

This new 'Vengeance' edition of Shin Megami Tensei V will include all the content from the original game, enhance the visual and framerate presentation, and introduce tons of new gameplay content. The content will include a new storyline, new characters to meet, new locations to explore, new demons to battle and recruit to your party, and much more.

Soon, Xbox players will experience the classic JRPG series that Atlus' Persona franchise spun-off from

(Image credit: Atlus)

As a long-time fan of Atlus' JRPGs like Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and the Persona series, I'm happy to see Shin Megami Tensei V come to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

I missed the opportunity to play this upcoming Xbox JRPG when it first came out on the Nintendo Switch in 2021. So, this upcoming Xbox and upcoming PC re-release will be an excellent opportunity to finally play it and see if it has the potential to be one of the best Xbox JRPGs of 2024.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2024, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.