As Space Marine 2 gets a new Operation, Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40K TV series is moving forward at Amazon

Obelisk takes players into new danger as they face down the forces of Tzeentch.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has a new playable co-op mission.

Actor Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40,000 TV project is happening at Amazon.

It's not clear what exact setting or characters the TV series will follow.

We've got a double-barrel filled with news in the world of Games Workshop's grimdark sci-fi setting.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's latest update is live, bringing players a new co-op mission in the form of Obelisk, an operation that takes place concurrently with the ending of the game's main campaign.

This update also introduces a new foe to the list of enemies in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Following this update, the Tzaangor Enlightened can now appear wherever the forces of the Thousand Sons show up across different Operations, meaning things are being shaken up even on well-trod maps.

While more Dark Angels customization items are dropping for season pass owners, there's also new ways of tweaking your marines for free thanks to the widely-requested lens customization. PC players can also rejoice, as this update is bringing support for DLSS 3 and FS3 3.1 technology, allowing the usage of frame generation to make it a smoother experience while not compromising on any graphical settings.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 The forces of Chaos and the ever-hungry Tyranids must be kept from overrunning more Imperial strongholds. I've enjoyed my time with the game, so get ready to jump in, as DLC and even a sequel could be on the horizon. There's also a Warhammer 40K TV series coming to Prime, but we don't know who or what it'll follow. Buy from: Amazon | Best Buy | GreenManGaming (Steam)

A Warhammer 40K TV series is finally moving forward at Amazon

The Tzaangor Enlightened can now strike on multiple maps. (Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Alongside this exciting update, there's finally some big news in the world of Warhammer TV adaptations.

Actor and geek icon Henry Cavill shared on Tuesday via Instagram he and his team have reached a deal with Games Workshop and Amazon MGM Studios to begin work on a Warhammer 40,000 TV series.

"Together, we've been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts," Cavill says. "Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop."

It's not clear exactly where in this vast setting the show will kick off however, with Cavill adding that the beginning will remain a secret for now. Negotiations between Cavill, Games Workshop, and Amazon first began back in 2022, when the parties agreed to begin discussing what a series or number of series could look like in bringing Warhammer 40,000 to TV.

Amazon MGM Studios has its hand in multiple gaming-adjacent projects, helping to produce the uber-popular Fallout TV series earlier this year, which is now filming its second season and has been praised as one of the best video game adaptations ever. Amazon is also working on adaptations of Sony Santa Monica's God of War and BioWare's Mass Effect, though little is currently known about either of these projects.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, with cross-play support for all platforms in Operations and console cross-play in PvP.