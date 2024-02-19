TODAY ONLY: Grab the best PC gaming handheld at a HUGE discount and enjoy the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem anywhere
A President's Day deal at Best Buy knocks $100 off the ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, with even cheaper open-box options.
A cheeky President's Day discount is the perfect time to grab an ASUS ROG Ally if you haven't jumped on the PC handheld revolution yet. While there are other options out there like the Lenovo Legion Go or the upcoming MSI Claw, for me, the ROG Ally is still the King of the Hill. Phil Spencer also commented that the ROG Ally is an "Xbox on the Go," with hints that Microsoft wants to focus on adjustments for running Windows on the device.
For $599.99 at Best Buy, you, too, can enjoy the most powerful PC gaming handheld with a new ASUS ROG Ally. If having a slightly used device isn't a big issue for y to check out the open-box deals. Of course, your mileage may vary, but open-box deals on the ASUS ROG Ally start at $479.99 and can be accessed via the main listing.
The ASUS ROG Ally is my favorite way to play games now. It has completely replaced my Nintendo Switch as my late-night, game before sleep, device. Being able to play almost any of the newest AAA games on my device and any game from PC Game Pass with cross-save with my Xbox Series X is the Xbox ecosystem vision realized in 2024.
✅Perfect for: You're itching for a handheld device that can pack all your PC games in one place, and in the most powerful device too! Doesn't matter if they're from Xbox, Steam, Epic, GOG, or wherever else.
❌Avoid it if: You want a handheld with a better battery life or only want to play Steam games on the go.
Why should I buy an ASUS ROG Ally?
Price: $599.99/$619.99
Chipset: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor
Storage: 512GB SSD
OS: Windows 11 Home
Display: 7-inch 1080p LCD touchscreen 120Hz
Ports: 1x USB-C port, 1x PCIe port, 1x headphone jack
Dimensions: 11.0 x 4.4 x 0.5 inches
Weight: 1.3 lbs
Battery Life: 8 hours (Asus estimates)
The ASUS ROG Ally emerges as the sought-after handheld for Xbox enthusiasts. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and seamlessly integrates with Game Pass. Leveraging Xbox's top-tier cloud saves, your game progression remains intact as you transition between your PC, Xbox, and ROG Ally. Notably, the ROG Ally's Variable Refresh Rate display is a standout feature, ensuring smooth gameplay even when frame rates aren't capped at 60 fps which makes all the difference in the world on a handheld that might not be able to hold a locked framerate.
If you're interested in picking one up check out our look back at the device after 5 months of use and some things to consider when picking one up. The ASUS ROG Ally stands out as the top contender in the gaming handheld market, closely followed by the Lenovo Legion Go, which boasts the same formidable chipset. With the capability to run games like Diablo 4, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Gears of War 5, Starfield, and even Red Dead Redemption 2 at stellar resolution and frame rates, it's a powerhouse in portable gaming.
Not a Best Buy Plus or Total Member yet? Check out the great perks in the chart below and you can sign up with the links for the different tiers as well.
- My Best Buy — Free
- My Best Buy Plus — $49.99/year
- My Best Buy Total — $179.99/year
|Header Cell - Column 0
|My Best Buy
|My Best Buy Plus
|My Best Buy Total
|Free standard shipping
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Free 2-day shipping
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|✅
|✅
|Exclusive member prices
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|✅
|✅
|Exclusive access to deals and products
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|✅
|✅
|Extended 60-day return window
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|✅
|✅
|Protection plans (including AppleCare+)
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|✅
|24/7 tech support
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|✅
|VIP member support
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|✅
|20% off repairs
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|✅
|Price
|Free
|$49.99/year
|$179.99/year
The current deal on Best Buy says it will only be live for a few more hours, so if you're looking to get into the gaming scene or maybe pick up the ROG Ally as a companion to your Steam Deck, this is a great time.
ASUS ROG Ally AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme | was
$699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy
With recent reports/rumors that the platform holders might be getting into the handheld markets soon and the Switch 2 possibly pushed to 2025, 2024 is the year of the ASUS ROG Ally. It has completely revolutionized how I play games and has let me play way more games than normal through the Game Pass integration.
Colton is a seasoned cybersecurity professional that wants to share his love of technology with the Windows Central audience. When he isn’t assisting in defending companies from the newest zero-days or sharing his thoughts through his articles, he loves to spend time with his family and play video games on PC and Xbox. Colton focuses on buying guides, PCs, and devices and is always happy to have a conversation about emerging tech and gaming news.