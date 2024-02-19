TODAY ONLY: Grab the best PC gaming handheld at a HUGE discount and enjoy the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem anywhere

A cheeky President's Day discount is the perfect time to grab an ASUS ROG Ally if you haven't jumped on the PC handheld revolution yet. While there are other options out there like the Lenovo Legion Go or the upcoming MSI Claw, for me, the ROG Ally is still the King of the Hill. Phil Spencer also commented that the ROG Ally is an "Xbox on the Go," with hints that Microsoft wants to focus on adjustments for running Windows on the device.

For $599.99 at Best Buy, you, too, can enjoy the most powerful PC gaming handheld with a new ASUS ROG Ally. If having a slightly used device isn't a big issue for y to check out the open-box deals. Of course, your mileage may vary, but open-box deals on the ASUS ROG Ally start at $479.99 and can be accessed via the main listing.

ASUS ROG Ally AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme | was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The ASUS ROG Ally is my favorite way to play games now. It has completely replaced my Nintendo Switch as my late-night, game before sleep, device. Being able to play almost any of the newest AAA games on my device and any game from PC Game Pass with cross-save with my Xbox Series X is the Xbox ecosystem vision realized in 2024.

When it comes to membership perks, we've got you covered with a detailed rundown of what you get at each tier of Best Buy's My membership, from extended return windows to price-matching benefits.

Why should I buy an ASUS ROG Ally?

Play the newest games like Palworld or even Helldivers 2 on the ASUS ROG Ally. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

ROG Ally specs Price: $599.99/$619.99

Chipset: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor

Storage: 512GB SSD

OS: Windows 11 Home

Display: 7-inch 1080p LCD touchscreen 120Hz

Ports: 1x USB-C port, 1x PCIe port, 1x headphone jack

Dimensions: 11.0 x 4.4 x 0.5 inches

Weight: 1.3 lbs

Battery Life: 8 hours (Asus estimates)

The ASUS ROG Ally emerges as the sought-after handheld for Xbox enthusiasts. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and seamlessly integrates with Game Pass. Leveraging Xbox's top-tier cloud saves, your game progression remains intact as you transition between your PC, Xbox, and ROG Ally. Notably, the ROG Ally's Variable Refresh Rate display is a standout feature, ensuring smooth gameplay even when frame rates aren't capped at 60 fps which makes all the difference in the world on a handheld that might not be able to hold a locked framerate.

If you're interested in picking one up check out our look back at the device after 5 months of use and some things to consider when picking one up. The ASUS ROG Ally stands out as the top contender in the gaming handheld market, closely followed by the Lenovo Legion Go, which boasts the same formidable chipset. With the capability to run games like Diablo 4, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Gears of War 5, Starfield, and even Red Dead Redemption 2 at stellar resolution and frame rates, it's a powerhouse in portable gaming.

Not a Best Buy Plus or Total Member yet? Check out the great perks in the chart below and you can sign up with the links for the different tiers as well.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 My Best Buy My Best Buy Plus My Best Buy Total Free standard shipping ✅ ✅ ✅ Free 2-day shipping Row 1 - Cell 1 ✅ ✅ Exclusive member prices Row 2 - Cell 1 ✅ ✅ Exclusive access to deals and products Row 3 - Cell 1 ✅ ✅ Extended 60-day return window Row 4 - Cell 1 ✅ ✅ Protection plans (including AppleCare+) Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 ✅ 24/7 tech support Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 ✅ VIP member support Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 ✅ 20% off repairs Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 ✅ Price Free $49.99/year $179.99/year

The current deal on Best Buy says it will only be live for a few more hours, so if you're looking to get into the gaming scene or maybe pick up the ROG Ally as a companion to your Steam Deck, this is a great time.