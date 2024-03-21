I wade through Xbox accessories for a living to sort the wheat from the chaff, and here are 5 things in the Spring sale that are actually worth picking up

We're in the thick of the first real sales period of the year (January sales weren't much to write home about) and as usual there are a bunch of accessories for Xbox with prices shaved trying to tempt you into parting with your hard earned cash. Some of these items aren't the absolute lowest we've seen, but waiting until another Black Friday event is no good if you actually need something new now. Something I'm all too aware of as my Xbox buckles under the weight of yet another 60GB+ game download.



I test Xbox accessories all the time for Windows Central, and I know good from bad, the Turtle Beach from the Mad Catz, and here are 5 things in the sale right now that are actually worth the prices they are being flogged for.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624765-13140756?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://electronics.woot.com/offers/new-razer-kishi-v2-pro-mobile-gaming-controller-xbox-edition-2" data-link-merchant="woot.com"">was $149.99 now $79.99 at Woot



While you may balk at the thought of a $149.99 controller for <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/xbox-cloud-gaming-now-available-consoles" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="woot.com"">Xbox Cloud Gaming, that price isn't just because of the Razer effect. This cloud controller, explicitly designed with Xbox in mind, has the same <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/razer-enki-pro-hypersense-ces2022-announce" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="woot.com"">HyperSense Haptics as Razer's audio products for more immersion than you would normally get from a cloud controller. The buttons are quiet for sneaky gaming; and at nearly half price, this is a bargain.

✅Great for: This is the most advanced controller you can buy for mobile, and it offers a premium experience for Xbox Cloud Gaming.



❌Don't buy if: You have a folding phone, this won't fit.



👀 How to enable Haptics for Xbox Cloud: <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/razer-enki-pro-hypersense-ces2022-announce" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"">Razer help



💰Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRazer-Mobile-Gaming-Controller-Android-Smartphone%2Fdp%2FB0CCT2Y8BN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"">$116.99 at Amazon

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Xbox Headset | was $329.99 <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fturtle-beach-stealth-pro-xbox-edition-wireless-noise-cancelling-gaming-headset-for-xbox-ps5-ps4-switch-and-pc-dual-batteries-black%2F6535754.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">now $279.99 at Best Buy Our Managing Editor, Jez Corden, awarded the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro a rare 5-star review. With maximum comfort, top-tier construction, swappable batteries, interference-free Bluetooth, and Xbox wireless sound mixing, along with a great mic, superb on-ear controls, and a sleek design, it's the epitome of excellence in Xbox headsets. Think of it as the Mary Poppins of gaming gear — practically perfect in every way.

✅Perfect for: A flawless gaming and audio experience across Xbox and Windows PC devices.



❌Avoid if: You need SPDIF optical audio inputs to mix audio from a TV or secondary source with audio from your PC (more applicable to content creators).



💰Price check: also <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BX77C1LD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$279.99 at Amazon



🔍Hands-on review:<a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/accessories/turtle-beach-stealth-pro-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (Xbox, PC) | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09ZWKD9TF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $349.99 now $285 at Amazon This premium Xbox and PC gaming headset is a true marvel. It can connect two swappable devices with separate USB ports and mix sound sources between one USB and one Bluetooth signal. This headset is as versatile as it is powerful, with great sound, great quality, and epic features. A powerful digital audio controller makes configuration seamless and easy, and we can't recommend it enough. It was only dethroned as our best pick last year by the Turtle Beach option, but many on the team still prefer this lighter-built headset.

✅Perfect for: A flawless gaming and audio experience across Xbox and Windows PC devices.



❌Avoid if: You need a headset for content creation, as the microphone could be better here.



💰Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsteelseries-arctis-nova-pro-wireless-multi-gaming-headset-for-xbox-black%2F6506344.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">$349 at Best Buy



🔍Hands-on review: <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/steelseries-arctis-nova-pro-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review

Starfield Special Edition Game Drives | 2TB <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fseagate-starfield-special-edition-game-drive-for-xbox-2tb-external-usb-3-2-gen-1-portable-hard-drive-white%2F6547406.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $109.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy



The beautiful Starfield special edition controllers and headsets were a hit on launch, as were the Starfield console wraps, but what a lot of people missed was the matching game drives. If you are a fan of the Xbox and Bethesda space adventure, and want more space for your games, these drives on sale are actually really great value as well as being stunning. As with all storage options, I'd go for the highest you can reasonably afford to get the most value for your money.



<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fseagate-starfield-special-edition-game-drive-for-xbox-5tb-external-usb-3-2-gen-1-portable-hard-drive-white%2F6547407.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">5TB was $169.99 now $124.99 at Best Buy

<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fseagate-starfield-special-edition-game-drive-hub-for-xbox-8tb-external-usb-3-2-gen-1-desktop-hard-drive-white%2F6547409.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">8TB was $239.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

✅Perfect for: Expanding your storage on your Xbox, never have to delete a game to make room again!



❌Avoid if: If you want to run games directly from your storage, you will need to move games from this to your console before launching. This is still quicker than redownloading, but for integrated storage, you'll need the pricier Seagate cards.



💰Price check: also <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CCDP8MPG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$79.99 at Amazon

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fseagate-1tb-storage-expansion-card-for-xbox-series-xs-internal-nvme-ssd-black%2F6425015.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $219.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy



This accessory is the most seamless way to expand the storage of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. It delivers the same peak speeds as the console's built-in storage and is a plug-and-play device. This isn't the lowest price it's dropped to, and we've seen around $20 cheaper during Black Friday, but it's worth mentioning if you're looking for extra storage now ahead of some huge game releases like <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/gaming/dragons-dogma-2-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Dragon's Dogma 2.

✅Perfect for: People who want to expand their storage capacity on Xbox Series X|S consoles, who perhaps don't want to repeatedly delete and re-download games frequently. ❌Avoid if: You don't necessarily play a ton of games and are fine with downloading stuff on the fly. 🔍Our review: <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/seagate-xbox-storage-expansion-card-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" target="_self">Xbox Seagate Storage Expansion Card Review 👀Alternative deal: WD Black C50 1TB card | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fwd-black-c50-1tb-expansion-card-for-xbox-series-xs-gaming-console-ssd-storage-black%2F6540752.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"">was $149.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy

Other great Spring Sale deals

What makes a great Xbox accessory?

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Put simply, a top-notch accessory should enhance your Xbox experience, whether by simplifying tasks or adding to your enjoyment. A wide array of excellent accessories is available for both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S, but make sure you look out for the Designed by Xbox logo to ensure you are buying something compatible and officially licensed. Whether on sale or not I have a great list of the best Xbox accessories you can buy, all of which are officially endorsed by Xbox.



Whether you're seeking improved audio, expanded storage, or a unique controller, there's an accessory tailored to your needs. However, it's crucial to consider factors like quality, compatibility, and price when selecting an accessory and comparing it with alternatives. That's why we are here to help you make the best choice for your gaming. Most accessories now are backward compatible to work with new and previous generations. While I've listed some great deals here, there are a bunch of alternatives for you depending on your playstyle, and our site has more in-depth details on most of them if you care to do more research before spending your dollars. You can check out our definitive guide to the best Xbox headsets, and a great summary of the best external hard drives to name just a few. I always take into account value for money when reviewing a product. When reviewing a product, I always prioritize value for money. It's easy to overlook flaws when you haven't invested your hard-earned cash, which is why we strive to provide balanced reviews that encompass both positive and negative aspects. For any questions or additional advice, feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @Jenbox360 or in the comments section below!