For less than 50 cents per game, you can grab an Xbox Series S and 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Series S deals are becoming more common as the console gets older, but it's rare to see a deal that brings the console down to $229.99. Right now, you can order the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle through Dell for $70 off. That discounted bundle includes the console itself and three months of Game Pass Ultimate. That's not quite the best price ever on the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, but it's close (the bundle once dropped to $219.99).

How much storage do you need?

Microsoft launched the Xbox Series S in 2020 as the more affordable alternative to the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S aims to deliver between 1080p and 1440p performance. It also benefits from modern internals like its NVMe SSD that dramatically reduces load times.

In our Xbox Series S review, our Jennifer young called the console "the best choice for gamers on a budget." The version you choose depends on your exact budget. Microsoft has since released an Xbox Series S Carbon Black. In addition to coming in a fancy new color, that console has 1TB of storage. Usually, that version of the console costs $349.99 but an Xbox Series S discount brings the price to $299.99.

Modern games can be quite large. While some titles may take up only 20GB or so, you can find games that require around 100GB of storage. Since operating systems take up space, there isn't 512GB of available space on an Xbox Series S. You're actually dealing with about 360GB to start.

While it's easy to expand the storage of the Xbox Series S with the Seagate Storage Expansion Card, those start at $159 for 1TB even after a 28% discount.

If you want an Xbox Series S and only plan to rotate between a few of your favorite games, or if you already have or are willing to get an expansion card, the Xbox Series S Starter pack is an excellent choice. For $229.99 after a discount, you can enjoy modern console gaming at a much more affordable price than the competition.

If you need storage to start off with, the Xbox Series S Carbon with 1TB of storage is a better choice. Doubling your storage for $70 is a better bargain than buying an expansion card later.

Xbox Series S review highlights

As the more affordable of the two modern Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series S focuses on delivering a solid core gaming experience without some of the more expensive thrills or flash. That means 1080-1440p gaming and some other tradeoffs when compared to its more expensive sibling. But the end result is an affordable system that's a great bargain.

"Despite a few minor drawbacks, the Xbox Series S proves to be a competent gaming device, providing a reliable gaming experience tailored to those with budget or space constraints," said Young in our review. "For me, it goes beyond flashy graphics; it's about seamlessly integrating technology for players. This approach is evident in the Series S, streamlining day-to-day experiences by reducing load times, ensuring fluid menu navigation, and improving overall system interaction."

Despite its lower cost, the Xbox Series S has the same NVMe SSD as the Xbox Series X, which is a big deal.

"The standout hero in this tech tale, however, is the NVMe SSD. A game-changer with its high-speed PCIe 4.0 drive. Identical in performance to the Series X, it delivers read and write speeds of 2.4GB/s, revolutionizing load times and overall system responsiveness," said Young. "It's a joy to experience, making the pace of previous Xbox One consoles appear positively sluggish in comparison."

The Xbox Series S earned a 4.5/5 in our review. Its value is even greater when you find it at a major discount, such as what Dell has right now.