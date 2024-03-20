It's time, once again, to get the best console on the planet — the Xbox Series X — and save a wad of cash

It's another big week of deals, spearheaded by Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which means Xbox Series X hunters are in for a treat of savings once again. But it's not just Amazon that's pushing out hot deals this week.

There are steals to be had elsewhere right now, like this $50 reduction on a new Xbox Series X console at Walmart.

Xbox Series X | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXbox-Series-X-Video-Game-Console-Black%2F443574645" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> was $499 now $449 at Walmart The best console on the planet right now, in our humble opinion, and now for $50 less. The Xbox Series X packs incredible performance, 4K visuals, up to 120 Hz gaming, a 4K Blu-ray drive and 1TB of internal storage to stash your library on. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6428324&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-xbox-series-x-1tb-console-black%2F6428324.p%3FskuId%3D6428324&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">$499.99 at Best Buy

An unbeatable console at a great price

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Xbox Series X, even with a discount such as this one, is still considerably the more expensive of Microsoft's two current generation consoles. However, if your budget can stretch to it, it's still hands-down the one I'd recommend.

For one, you have more flexibility over where you buy your games. The Xbox Series S doesn't have a disk drive, so you're limited to buying games only digitally. This often comes at a premium, and completely eliminates any older physical games you may have from the Xbox One days. It also means you're able to use it as something of a media center, playing 4K Blu-ray discs you may own.

The Series X is substantially more powerful, though, which is its biggest sell. Unlike the PS5, where the two variants are the same inside, the Series X has significantly more horsepower. As games become more and more demanding, the Series X is capable of playing the latest and greatest at both good frame rates and levels of detail. I'd still personally say that 4K shouldn't matter for gaming, but if you have a nice 4K TV to hook it up to, it certainly doesn't hurt.

The value of the Xbox ecosystem is continually improving, too. Pair a Series X with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and you have access to a huge library of games, playable on console, PC, and from the cloud. In the case of the latter, you can even stream games directly to the Series X without any need to install. I've really enjoyed this feature recently, as it's almost like being able to trial the games quickly without having to wait for installation to happen first.

If you need any more convincing, we re-reviewed the Xbox Series X for 2024 to see how it stacks up a few years into its life. But honestly, you won't be disappointed.