Make room for Dragon's Dogma 2 with this discounted Xbox Series X|S SSD

If you need more space on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, look no further. The WD_Black C50 Expansion Card is specifically designed to be compatible with Microsoft's latest consoles, replicating the internal ultra-fast SSD that ensures games are loading faster than ever. Best of all, this card is now available for $130 (it's normally $150) at Best Buy if you act fast.

WD_BLACK C50 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6540752&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fwd-black-c50-1tb-expansion-card-for-xbox-series-xs-gaming-console-ssd-storage-black%2F6540752.p%3FskuId%3D6540752&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">was $150 now $130 at Best Buy Microsoft taking the proprietary design path for Xbox Series X|S SSD expansion means options are fairly limited, as you can't just install any third-party SSD. Choices have gotten better over the last couple of years however, and Best Buy's current offering on the WD_Black model is a great way to save some money compared to the usual cost. Buy from:

✅Perfect for: Xbox Series X|S owners who need to expand their game storage for newer titles that need to run on an ultra-fast SSD. ❌Avoid it if: You're really good at deleting games once you've played them and aren't having storage problems. 💰Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWD_Black-Storage-Expansion-Card-WDBMPH0010BNC-WCSN%2Fdp%2FB0C44XVWCH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">$129.99 at Amazon

Plenty of space for a number of games

Griffins and other monsters roam in Dragon's Dogma 2. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As time goes on, having enough space in your Xbox Series X|S consoles is going to naturally get harder and harder, with even more big games arriving every year that need more space in order to run. While you can grab one of the best Xbox hard drives in order to make space for backward compatible titles, games built specifically to take advantage of the new hardware require having space on either the internal SSD or a compatible expansion card.

Now, $20 off isn't a huge discount. It's a fairly small amount, less than you'd spend on a large number of games. But the price of the WD_Black expansion card (and its essentially-identical Seagate competitor) has already fallen in recent months, so this is by far the best way to expand your Xbox storage for new games.

That includes new games like Dragon's Dogma 2, which has seen critical praise, including from our own managing editor Jez Corden. In his review of Dragon's Dogma 2, he writes that "laying through Dragon's Dogma 2 without a guide was a truly fantastic experience, with a near-constant drip-feed of "eureka!" moments alongside spectacularly rewarding combat highs. Dragon's Dogma 2 celebrates the patient and committed. "

If you want even more space for Dragon's Dogma 2 and other upcoming games, you do have one other option in the form of Seagate's 2TB Expansion Card, which is available for $250 from Amazon. Is getting twice as much extra space worth the extra money you'll have to pay? That's a call only you can make.