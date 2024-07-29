Missed Amazon's 36% OFF Xbox Series X|S Seagate storage card deal? Lucky you — it's back!

If, like me, Call of Duty hitting Xbox Game Pass just blew a 100GB hole in your Xbox Series X|S storage pool, this deal might be of interest.

During Prime Day this past month, Amazon ran some great deals on the Seagate storage cards for Xbox Series X|S, both for the 2TB and 1TB versions. While the 1TB version is back to its regular price, the beefy 2TB version seems to be back down by 36% at Amazon, netting you a very tidy saving.

Seagate Storage Card for Xbox Series X|S (2TB) | was $360 now $229.99 at Amazon The official Xbox storage cards ain't exactly cheap, but they will last you forever. These seamless cards plug straight into your Xbox and instantly expand your Series X|S storage by up to 2TB. It's the 2TB model specifically that's discounted today, with enough space for dozens of games. See at: Amazon

The best option to expand Xbox Series X|S storage

The storage card can be hot swapped to other Xbox Series X|S consoles on the fly, too. (Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central)

The Xbox Series X has a standard storage space of 1TB, which gives it enough juice for a dozen or so large games, but games like Call of Duty and others are really pushing storage limits as they grow in complexity. The Xbox Series S only has 512GB as standard, although the Carbon Black version has 1TB, making these types of storage devices pretty critical.

There's a 1TB and 2TB version of the Seagate Expansion Card, and there's also an optional 1TB offering from WD_Black that is essentially the same, albeit with a slightly different visual design. Both cards use the CFExpress storage standard, which is a storage solution typically associated with high-end video cameras. Microsoft opted for these storage devices owing to their ability to directly integrate into the motherboard, similar to M2 drives. These cards are more "hot swappable" in theory, meaning you can remove them at will and move them to other Xbox consoles (or cameras, heh), to take games around a friend's place or something like that, for example.

They're not cheap, though, and are more pricy than the NVME SSDs used in laptops, PCs, and the PS5. They have gradually come down in price, especially with deals like the above, to remain at least somewhat competitive. I suspect Microsoft may opt for standard NVME M2 drives for the next Xbox, but for now, these are your best option.