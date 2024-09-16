Overwatch 2 comes to Xbox Game Pass — but you can't play it on the cloud for one annoying reason

What you need to know

Blizzard and Xbox have just announced that Overwatch 2, the free-to-play hero shooter, will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on September 17, 2024.

This actually means that if you have Xbox Game Pass, you will now get a bunch of exclusive cosmetics for the game and a one-time bonus of Mythic Prisms.

Many people are already asking if this means they can play Overwatch 2 on Xbox Cloud Gaming, and the answer is no. Xbox does not own the rights to this; Ubisoft does.

Blizzard and Xbox just announced that Overwatch 2 will be added to Xbox Game Pass on September 17. You might be wondering, "But isn’t Overwatch 2 free-to-play?" Yes, it is—but Game Pass players will receive additional perks. By linking your Battle.net account, you can unlock exclusive bonuses as part of your Xbox Game Pass subscription. Here’s a quick look at what Overwatch 2’s arrival brings to the huge Xbox Game Pass library (and no, it's not coming to Cloud Gaming).

Overwatch 2 is free-to-play, so what does adding to Xbox Game Pass actually mean?

Although Blizzard’s blogpost states that "Overwatch 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass," the reality is that it works more like Game Pass perks.



Starting September 17, linking your Battle.net and Xbox accounts will unlock six exclusive hero skins: Cardboard Reinhardt, Turtleship D.Va, Cyberdragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Bee Mercy, and Cleric Lifeweaver.



Additionally, if you link your accounts by November 11, you’ll receive a one-time bonus of 30 Mythic Prisms, which can be used to purchase Mythic Shop cosmetics and upgrades.



You’ll also gain access to cosmetics from the past three seasons, offering new players a chance to catch up on previously released skins. On top of that, Game Pass subscribers will enjoy a 10% XP boost, helping you level up your Battle Pass or climb the competitive ranks faster.

Is Overwatch 2 Coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming?

No, Overwatch 2 will not be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming at least not for now. This has caused some confusion, with many assuming it would be included—similar to the misunderstanding with Diablo 4. However, due to the terms of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it won’t be part of the service without separate negotiations.



During the acquisition process in 2023, Microsoft's deal faced scrutiny from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). To gain approval, Microsoft agreed to give up cloud streaming rights for all Activision Blizzard titles, handing them over to Ubisoft instead. As a result, no Activision Blizzard games, including Overwatch 2, are currently available on Xbox Cloud Gaming. The only exception right now is the Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy.



That said, you can still play Overwatch 2 on other cloud platforms like Nvidia GeForce Now and Boosteroid.

How to link your Battle.net account to Xbox Game Pass

Nevigate to the Battle.net Account Connections page.

Next to Xbox Network, make sure the Xbox Account with your eligible Game Pass subscription is listed.

If no account is listed, click the +Connect button to initiate the linking process.

Ensure you are linking the correct account; account links have cooldowns limiting how often they can be changed. Customer Support cannot assist with bypassing cooldowns on linking accounts.

If the wrong Xbox Account is listed and it has been more than 1-year since the accounts were linked: Click Disconnect, then click +Connect to initiate the linking process for the correct Xbox Account.

If the wrong Xbox Account is listed and the link cooldown has not yet expired, you will need to use a new or different Battle.net Account to link to your Xbox Account.

You'll need to do the above by November 11, 2024 to recieve all of the rewards.

Overwatch 2 also running World of Warcraft crossover

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

As reported a few days ago, there is also a World of Warcraft collaboration event running on September 17. There will be a Lich King skin for Reinhardt, Sylvanas for Windowmaker, Thrall for Zenyatta and Magni Bronzebeard for Torbjorn. You'll also be able to choose whether you represent each of WoW's main factions, Alliance or Horde. So there's a bunch of new content coming on the same day as the Xbox Game Pass addition!