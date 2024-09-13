Overwatch 2 crosses over with World of Warcraft, bringing new skins for characters like Reinhardt — here's when it begins

Deck out some Overwatch 2 characters as World of Warcraft icons.

As teased earlier in the year, Overwatch 2's latest crossover is with another big Blizzard Entertainment title, World of Warcraft.

This crossover event includes a number of World of Warcraft-themed skins for Overwatch characters, including a Lich King skin for Reinhardt, a Sylvanas skin for Widowmaker, and more.

The Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft crossover event kicks off on Sep. 17, 2024.

There's another big crossover headed to Blizzard Entertainment's free-to-play shooter, this time with another Blizzard game.

Overwatch 2 is getting a big collaboration with World of Warcraft, as first teased back during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2024. This crossover brings some themed skins for a few characters, including a Lich King skin for Reinhardt and a Sylvanas skin for Widowmaker. You can check out the trailer for the crossover below:

Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft | Collaboration Trailer

The Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft collaboration kicks off on Sep. 17, 2024. This event joins a long list of big collaborations Overwatch 2 has held across the year, including with Cowboy Bebop and Transformers. Overwatch 2's player vs. player experience is continuing to grow, with a new support hero, a Martian named Juno, being added in the latest season.

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play game across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get extra in-game perks.

Analysis: A fitting collaboration

This is a cool event that helps tie Overwatch 2 into the big 20th anniversary celebrations for World of Warcraft.

While player counts waned for some years, World of Warcraft has endured as a pillar of gaming, and I've been really happy to see my friends and colleagues enjoying the The War Within, which seems to be off to a really strong start. As a big Reinhardt player, I definitely want that skin, though Sylvanas for Widowmaker is also extremely tempting.

I will note that it's been amusing to watch the absolute barrage of crossovers that Overwatch 2 received this year. It's nowhere near the avalanche that Call of Duty has undergone, but even so, I'm curious if they've got anything else coming this year or if there'll be some breathing room now.